Local businesses make extra cleaning and mask wearing part of their "new normal"

MUSCATINE – For most stores and businesses in Muscatine, the end of June marks the end of nearly two months since they’ve been allowed to reopen.
However, with cases in the county still rising and spikes occurring all around the U.S., local business owners have still taken to make sure that their stores stay safe.
A few downtown Muscatine businesses have signs on their doors reminding guests to socially distance themselves. One notable example was Halltree Boutique, which has a large bottle of sanitizer right beside its entrance, requiring customers to use the sanitizer as soon as they enter the store. Down the street from Halltree, the staff at Creations By Oz has already taken to extra cleaning as their “new normal” during the ongoing pandemic.
“We don’t have any special requirements when people come in, other than the 6 ft. rule,” said owner Melissa Osborne, “We also have masks if someone doesn’t have one and would prefer one, and there’s a lot of people that will come in and prefer that we wear masks, and we’re good with that too.” While the staff at Creations may not wear them all the time, Osborne says that they will if a customer asks. “Whatever makes people comfortable, that’s what we’ll do.”
As both a store with a food and bar license and a bed and breakfast, the staff makes sure to clean above and beyond what COVID-19 guidelines require. “Everything’s always been bleach and vinegar,” Osborne said, “we’ll leave wipes and masks and hand sanitizer up in the room for them, and all linens are bleached every single time. We’ve always been at a kind of COVID level, the only thing different in our cleaning is if someone requires a mask or wants us to wear a mask.”
While Creations By Oz has had steady business since it’s reopening, things have been a bit slower down at the Flower Gallery. “We haven’t had the foot traffic we normally do,” said owner Karen Diercks, “But we’re hoping things will get better.”
When it comes to new protocols or guidelines in her store due to the pandemic, she and her staff has made it a point to use bleach to wipe down counters after every arrangement and sale. They’ve also started a new strategy when it comes to the clothing part of their business.
“We rent tuxedoes, and we don’t let (customers) try them on here, because we don’t want to have to sanitize the dressing rooms,” Diercks said. Instead, the store allows customers to take the tuxedos home to try on before bringing them back. Diercks has also started wearing a mask in her store every day, and while she’d like to make all customers wear them as well, she hasn’t been able to enforce it as much as she’d like.
“I would like to say that they all have to wear masks, but I haven’t done that yet,” she said. However, most of her customers that come in do have masks on already, which she appreciates. “I always feel like if (our staff and I) have them on, there’s some protection at least from us to (the customers). We just try and minimize the interaction and keep a safe spacing between us.” She also wanted to remind customers to still stay home if they felt sick or had symptoms.
While Diercks believes that she has made her store safe for the most part, she does worry about her deliveries to customers – something that could lead to her possibly contracting the virus and bringing it back to the store. “But as long as I wear a mask, I feel less at risk,” she said.
