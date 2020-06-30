Local businesses make extra cleaning and mask wearing part of their "new normal"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – For most stores and businesses in Muscatine, the end of June marks the end of nearly two months since they’ve been allowed to reopen.

However, with cases in the county still rising and spikes occurring all around the U.S., local business owners have still taken to make sure that their stores stay safe.

A few downtown Muscatine businesses have signs on their doors reminding guests to socially distance themselves. One notable example was Halltree Boutique, which has a large bottle of sanitizer right beside its entrance, requiring customers to use the sanitizer as soon as they enter the store. Down the street from Halltree, the staff at Creations By Oz has already taken to extra cleaning as their “new normal” during the ongoing pandemic.

“We don’t have any special requirements when people come in, other than the 6 ft. rule,” said owner Melissa Osborne, “We also have masks if someone doesn’t have one and would prefer one, and there’s a lot of people that will come in and prefer that we wear masks, and we’re good with that too.” While the staff at Creations may not wear them all the time, Osborne says that they will if a customer asks. “Whatever makes people comfortable, that’s what we’ll do.”