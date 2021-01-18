Local businesses sign up for new Health Hometowns challenge

MUSCATINE — A new challenge has been given to local Muscatine businesses, giving them the opportunity to be the “healthiest business in Muscatine.”

Last Friday, this latest wellness challenge, part of Healthy Hometowns, was officially opened. It will remain open for the rest of this quarter for those who still wish to sign up.

So far, several businesses have already signed up for the Healthy Hometowns challenge. This has included Crossroads, Kent Corporation, Muscatine Power and Water, Muscatine Community College, UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine, United Way of Muscatine, Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors, Muscatine Community YMCA and Senior Resources.

“There’s been a group of organizations meeting for the past year-and-a-half or so to kind of re-engage the community,” Human Resource Manager Stephanie Romangoli said. “We’ve been looking at what things we might be able to rekindle and out of that came the employer group meeting.”

With Healthy Hometowns a spinoff of the Blue Zones Project, Romangoli added that the city is hoping this most recent kick-off will begin rejuvenating some of the things that came out of Blue Zones, with the focus specifically on local businesses of all types and sizes, with three different categories that a business can compete in depending on its number of employees.