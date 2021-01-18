Local businesses sign up for new Health Hometowns challenge

MUSCATINE — A new challenge has been given to local Muscatine businesses, giving them the opportunity to be the “healthiest business in Muscatine.”
Last Friday, this latest wellness challenge, part of Healthy Hometowns, was officially opened. It will remain open for the rest of this quarter for those who still wish to sign up.
So far, several businesses have already signed up for the Healthy Hometowns challenge. This has included Crossroads, Kent Corporation, Muscatine Power and Water, Muscatine Community College, UnityPoint Health–Trinity Muscatine, United Way of Muscatine, Ruhl and Ruhl Realtors, Muscatine Community YMCA and Senior Resources.
“There’s been a group of organizations meeting for the past year-and-a-half or so to kind of re-engage the community,” Human Resource Manager Stephanie Romangoli said. “We’ve been looking at what things we might be able to rekindle and out of that came the employer group meeting.”
With Healthy Hometowns a spinoff of the Blue Zones Project, Romangoli added that the city is hoping this most recent kick-off will begin rejuvenating some of the things that came out of Blue Zones, with the focus specifically on local businesses of all types and sizes, with three different categories that a business can compete in depending on its number of employees.
“We felt like a lot of businesses have wellness programs already established, and having a healthy workforce is beneficial not only to the company but to the community as a whole,” Romangoli said. “It seemed like a logical way to spread the word quickly and get people thinking about wellness and health in the new year.”
Businesses and employees that sign up for this challenge will have a list of activities each quarter based on three different categories: Eat Well, Move More and Feel Better.
There are 12 activities in each category, allowing both variety and choice as they improve their lifestyle. These activities may include small things like taking the stairs instead of an elevator or choosing the healthier food option for lunch.
Following the completion of each activity, each employee or department can take a photo of themselves participating in the activity and can post it on Facebook under the hashtag #workingwellmuscatine. They can also share it with Parks and Rec Program Supervisor Kelsie Stafford at kstafford@muscatineiowa.gov or Communication Manager Kevin Jenison at kjenison@muscatineiowa.gov.
“Each quarter, we’ll tally up the number of employees that participated compared to the number of employees in the company,” Romangoli said. “For right now it’s just for fun and bragging rights and an opportunity to challenge each other a bit.”
At the end of quarter, the results from the challenge will be announced on the city of Muscatine Facebook page.
“We’re really hoping to encourage people to make small changes in their lifestyles that benefit their wellness, and to understand that it’s a process and not an ‘all or nothing’ way to live your life,” Romangoli said.
She added that this challenge is also meant to generate enthusiasm and awareness around Healthy Hometown, and the city is hoping to see the same levels of participation with this challenge that it saw with Blue Zones.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Romangoli said.
To sign up for the challenge, businesses can contact Romangoli at sromangoli@muscatineiowa.gov or Melanie Steckel at the Muscatine Y for the link or for more information on the challenge.