MUSCATINE - The holiday season is fast approaching, and with this also comes the season of giving and love – two weeks of love, to be precise.
This coming weekend, local Muscatine citizens and businesses will work together to host events to provide not just an enjoyable time for those who come, but will also give people an opportunity to donate food and toys for December's Two Weeks of Love event.
First on Oct. 26 11AM, Jody’s Bar at 226 Walnut Street will be hosting its annual Best Chili competition. There, guests can watch football and enjoy all-you-can-eat chili for $5. There’s a trophy up for grabs for the best chili there, as well as a gun raffle and a 50/50 drawing that guests can also participate in.
“It’s a lot of fun, we’d love to have people come down and have some chili with us,” said Jimmy Hilleir, who has attended the event and helps put it on.
Through this event, Jody’s Bar is once again partnering with Viola Werner’s Toyz 4 Kidz, a Muscatine charity that came from the want and need to keep charity donations local, to raise money for the Muscatine Salvation Army. All proceeds from this event will be put towards buying bicycles for local Muscatine kids whose families may not be able to afford a gift at Christmas. Guests can also bring a new toy, and Toyz 4 Kidz will take it to the Hawkeye Hauler during Two Weeks of Love, and can be assured that all donated gifts stay local.
Captain Quinn Riess of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, who will be helping bus and clean tables at Jody’s this Saturday, described his experience with the event. Captain Riess and his fellow command staff would ask for donations from their deputies throughout the sheriff’s office in order to help the cause.
“Originally we were only able to buy a small amount of bikes. We’ve since grown that, to the point where we’re buying nearly forty bikes each year,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Riess considers events such as the Best Chili competition and Viola Werner’s toy drives to be an outreach for him and his fellow officers. “They’re something different, something that’s not law enforcement. It’s a way to give back to the community, everyone always has a good time and I really do enjoy it.”
Then, on Sunday Oct. 27 10AM-4PM at the Merrill Hotel Ballroom, Missy Plowman and Lacey Lake will be hosting the very first annual Riverview Makers Market and Vendor Fair. This fair will feature over 60 different vendors, makers and crafters from across the Muscatine county, bringing together crafters and crafting fans alike while also collecting food for Troy “Stinky” Philpott’s House of Horrors donation and Viola Werner’s Toyz 4 Kidz donation. All the profits from the Riverview t-shirts sold as well as monetary donations collected at the event will also go towards buying more food donations.
Missy Plowman, a friend of Stinky’s, shared how she wanted to do something to not only help her friend in his efforts, but also get involved. “We’re hoping to grow this fair as both being a charity event and to help get more business downtown and get those businesses involved. We’d love to make this an annual thing.” The Riverview Makers Market and Vendor Fair will be a free event, though guests are asked to bring either a can or box of non-perishable food or a toy for the fair’s efforts.
Plowman promises that many different things will be found at this fair. From bath bombs and goat milk to custom wooden and metal signs, wreaths and centerpieces to hand painted art and homemade jewelry, quilts from the Sunnybrook Quilters Club to Tupperware containers – there truly is something for everyone at the Riverview fair. When asked how much she hopes to raise with this event, Plowman answered, “It’s hard to know what we’ll get since this is our first year, but I’d love to see us be able to load out boxes on boxes of food and toy donations by the end of the day.”
While the actual Two Weeks don’t start until December - Dec. 1-7 at Krieger’s for toys and Dec. 8-14 at HyVee for food - the fundraisers at Jody’s Bar and the Merrill Hotel are considered by many to be the kickoff of the giving season. “The more that’s donated to the Hawkeye Hauler, the more Red Kettle proceeds that can be put towards other Salvation Army programs throughout the year,” shared Lt. Greg Bock at the Salvation Army, “So every little bit truly helps.”
Above all else, events such as these act as a prime example of the Muscatine community coming together to work hard for a cause that truly embodies the holiday spirit, Bock said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.