Local cemetery makes it's annual Memorial Day service a drive-in service

“We thought that it would be perfect,” Wagner said, “because everyone’s able to stay a safe distance away from each other, and we can still have the service and do the traditions that are important to the community.” With the help of the church’s sextant, J.J. Tealer, guests will be able to hear the service broadcasted through the radios in their cars.

Wagner, who has helped put on this event for about 10 years but has been attending it since she was a little girl, said that making it a drive-in service was both easy and difficult. “Not difficult in terms of putting it together, but hard as in terms of ‘hard to let go of things’,” she said, “We definitely wanted to keep it in a way that we could keep the tradition and still have people want to come and to feel safe.”

For this year’s service, guest speaker and Mercer County Junior High American history teacher Jeremy Finch will be giving a presentation on the history of the end of World War II, coinciding with its 75th anniversary. “He’s done two previous presentations for us and everybody just loves him, and he’s very excited to come back again,” Wagner said. “Honestly, I’ve never met someone who loves history as much as he does, so he makes it exciting for everyone else, too.”