Local day care is offering a place for children of essential workers to stay

MUSCATINE — While schools in Iowa are closed, a local day care is still operating.

Bridge to Beginnings, a 24-hour Muscatine day care, has promised to continue to stay open.

Mikelle Cooke opened the day care in March, just as COVID-19 closures and restrictions hit the state. “We’ve been open since the pandemic,” she said.

Bridge to Beginnings website describes itself as “the beginning steps in your child’s future and is a great place to grow” with an emphasis on fun and hands-on learning. Cooke has made it her focus to stay open — especially for the children of essential workers. The 24-hour status helps essential workers who work evenings and nights.

It takes hard work to keep a day care running and safe. “We make sure to follow the IDPH guidelines,” said Cooke. Staff take children's temperatures before they come into the facility, and the staff continues to clean and sanitize.

“We clean toys all the time, wash our hands all the time – we’re very clean,” Cooke said. While she remains cautious and careful, Cooke isn’t concerned about an outbreak at the facility at the moment. “We’re very diligent cleaners and sanitizers. I feel like that’s all I do most days, clean and sanitize.”