Local day care is offering a place for children of essential workers to stay

MUSCATINE — While schools in Iowa are closed, a local day care is still operating.
Bridge to Beginnings, a 24-hour Muscatine day care, has promised to continue to stay open.
Mikelle Cooke opened the day care in March, just as COVID-19 closures and restrictions hit the state. “We’ve been open since the pandemic,” she said.
Bridge to Beginnings website describes itself as “the beginning steps in your child’s future and is a great place to grow” with an emphasis on fun and hands-on learning. Cooke has made it her focus to stay open — especially for the children of essential workers. The 24-hour status helps essential workers who work evenings and nights.
It takes hard work to keep a day care running and safe. “We make sure to follow the IDPH guidelines,” said Cooke. Staff take children's temperatures before they come into the facility, and the staff continues to clean and sanitize.
“We clean toys all the time, wash our hands all the time – we’re very clean,” Cooke said. While she remains cautious and careful, Cooke isn’t concerned about an outbreak at the facility at the moment. “We’re very diligent cleaners and sanitizers. I feel like that’s all I do most days, clean and sanitize.”
In spite of the pandemic, Bridge to Beginnings makes it a point to keep things entertaining for the kids who stay at the facility while their parents are working.
This includes theme weeks such as Cinco De Mayo Week, where the kids will learn about Mexican culture, and Farm Week, where they will hatch baby chicks and learn about farm-related subjects. Each of these weeks will include activities based on specific age groups.
“There’s going to be a lot of variety,” said Cooke, “Every week is something different that the kids get to come in and enjoy, and it’s something for them to look forward to.”
Bridge to Beginnings is starting an art class, which will be taught by local artist Kristen Greteman, a Muscatine native who is known for her textile pieces. “She will come in and teach the kids about art during the week, so they can get a little more of a broader spectrum than what I can offer them.”
Bridge to Beginnings has openings in all age groups starting May 4. They plan to offer school pickup and drop-off in the fall. In the meantime, Cooke and her team are happy to be a place of safety for families.
For information: 563-506-9068.
