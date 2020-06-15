Local famous puppet theatre, Eulenspiegel, to stream their summer performances

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is known for traveling and bringing their shows to audiences all around the world.

Now, with travel not being advised, Eulenspiegel hopes to instead bring their shows to viewers around the world this summer. “I guess that’s the silver lining for having to do things this way,” Monica Leo, who helped form Eulenspiegel, said. “Geography no longer matters.”

Forming in 1974, the Eulenspiegel puppets have entertained audiences all around Iowa, the United States and even the world. Starting June 28, Eulenspiegel will livestream a series of summer shows on its website, allowing fans and puppet enthusiasts from all over to enjoy their shows even during a pandemic. Each show will also include a puppet demonstration as well as a question and answer segment.

This isn’t Eulenspiegel’s first time livestreaming. The puppeteers been streaming workshops — the next one is at 2 p.m. June 22, 24 and 26, with the Muscatine Art Center. Anyone can sign up. “I was dubious at first, because I’ve never tried to teach anything hands-on over Zoom before,” Leo said. “but it actually worked amazingly well.” However, this will be their first time streaming full shows.