Local famous puppet theatre, Eulenspiegel, to stream their summer performances

WEST LIBERTY — The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre is known for traveling and bringing their shows to audiences all around the world.
Now, with travel not being advised, Eulenspiegel hopes to instead bring their shows to viewers around the world this summer. “I guess that’s the silver lining for having to do things this way,” Monica Leo, who helped form Eulenspiegel, said. “Geography no longer matters.”
Forming in 1974, the Eulenspiegel puppets have entertained audiences all around Iowa, the United States and even the world. Starting June 28, Eulenspiegel will livestream a series of summer shows on its website, allowing fans and puppet enthusiasts from all over to enjoy their shows even during a pandemic. Each show will also include a puppet demonstration as well as a question and answer segment.
This isn’t Eulenspiegel’s first time livestreaming. The puppeteers been streaming workshops — the next one is at 2 p.m. June 22, 24 and 26, with the Muscatine Art Center. Anyone can sign up. “I was dubious at first, because I’ve never tried to teach anything hands-on over Zoom before,” Leo said. “but it actually worked amazingly well.” However, this will be their first time streaming full shows.
These shows will be at 2 p.m. June 28, July 26 and August 30. In June, the theater will perform “In The Mirror: Three Tales From Asia," three Asian folk tales tied together with themes of wisdom in old age and the power of clever women. This is also the only show in the series to feature both rod and paper puppets as well as masks and marionettes.
However, due to a possible scheduling conflict, Leo said this show may either be put on a different day or replaced with a different type of performance. All schedule changes can be found on the Eulenspiegel website and Facebook page.
In July, they will premiere “Kate Shelley’s Train Rescue," a new show that tells the story of an Iowa teenager in the 1880s who saved a train from plunging into the river, and will also feature stories from the character, Kate, and her family’s journey from Ireland.
In August, the summer series will conclude with “Appleseed!”, the story of Johnny Appleseed and his adventures with the settlers and Native Americans, as well as the stories of Henderson Luelling and Jesse Hiatt, and will feature live music.
“I love live performing, so (doing virtual shows) is not the same as live,” Leo said. “But I’ve found it personally preferable to just recording a show. It may be imagined, but there’s still an energy from the audience because you know there’s an audience out there watching.”
She also likes that audience members can type comments and questions during the performance. “I’ve been watching some of my cohorts around the country do livestream puppet shows, and I’ve found that part to be a lot of fun — that I can let them know I’m there and send them a message or at least click like.”
Depending on the progress of COVID 19, these shows may also be presented outdoors at their theater with limited on-site seating. Recordings of the shows can be found on the website a week after the original livestream performance to enjoy. “It’s a new world, and we’re exploring it and trying to get as much creativity and joy out of it as possible,” Leo said. While it’s still being explored, Leo also mentioned the possibility of doing ‘drive-in’ puppet shows.
These livestream shows come after Eulenspiegel’s 45th anniversary party in March. A celebration party was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. She hopes to hold a celebration next year, figuring a 46th birthday is just as special.
“I felt bad about canceling it since it would have been a lot of fun, but there’s always next year!” Leo said, “One of the things I’ve learned as a self-employed puppeteer is that you have to be flexible and you have to learn to turn on a dime.”
For more information on Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre or their upcoming workshops, call 319-627-2487 or visit www.puppetspuppets.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.