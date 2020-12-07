Local funders create new Funder Network for non-profits seeking funding

MUSCATINE – Throughout the pandemic, local funders have done what they could to provide funding for the people and projects that needed it. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, non-profits will be able experience a much more streamlined and efficient process while asking for grants.
Last week, it was announced that Muscatine Charities, United Way of Muscatine, Early Childhood Iowa Muscatine County, and the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine would be joining together in order to create a new funder network.
For any Muscatine County non-profit that is looking for funding, the new network will only require them to supply their financial information once through the network’s online portal.
“The online portal will provide convenient access to apply for the granting,” said Charla Schafer, executive director for the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine."
Through the portal, non-profits will be able to provide all of their information and review each of their application statuses in one spot. Any submitted information will also be reviewed by professional accountants.
“The individual organization or agency will still choose to submit applications to the funders during their open cycles,” Schafer said, further emphasizing this new Funder Network is meant to create efficiency for the grant applying process.
Additionally, the Community Foundation, United Way of Muscatine and Muscatine Charities have all transitioned to the same grant application, meaning if an organization is applying for funding from more than one of these funders, the application will remain the same.
“It will save the non-profits from having to rewrite their grant requests to meet different funder formats, and to allow for the grant applications to be populated automatically with information as appropriate,” Schafer said.
The funders of Muscatine County have been discussing this over the past year. From this collaboration, it is believed this new network will reduce the time it takes to be considered for funding, as well as making the process more efficient. This will in-turn allow non-profits to spend more time focused on their projects and missions instead of filling out requests.
“We know that non-profits are limited in time and capacity to request funding to support the critical work that they do,” Schafer said. “We collectively evaluated our process in order to stream-line the grant application process to limit the man hours organizations spend in application.”
Non-profits considering a funding request for any of the members of the Funder Network should complete the online Financial Standards review application, which will be available on each funder’s website beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
“It is rewarding to work with the funders as we evaluate efficiencies by streamlining the work for the grant applicant and beginning better discussions between the funders,” Schafer said.
