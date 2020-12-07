Local funders create new Funder Network for non-profits seeking funding

Additionally, the Community Foundation, United Way of Muscatine and Muscatine Charities have all transitioned to the same grant application, meaning if an organization is applying for funding from more than one of these funders, the application will remain the same.

“It will save the non-profits from having to rewrite their grant requests to meet different funder formats, and to allow for the grant applications to be populated automatically with information as appropriate,” Schafer said.

The funders of Muscatine County have been discussing this over the past year. From this collaboration, it is believed this new network will reduce the time it takes to be considered for funding, as well as making the process more efficient. This will in-turn allow non-profits to spend more time focused on their projects and missions instead of filling out requests.

“We know that non-profits are limited in time and capacity to request funding to support the critical work that they do,” Schafer said. “We collectively evaluated our process in order to stream-line the grant application process to limit the man hours organizations spend in application.”