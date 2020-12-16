Local home brightens up neighborhood with a 40 minute Christmas light show each night

With all of the lights used and added each year, it takes the couple on average about three or four days to set them all up. This year, the couple both contracted COVID-19, so they had to work at a slower pace. It also takes Westaway hours to program and synchronize the show.

“It took us quite a bit longer because we’d work on it and just get exhausted and would have to go sit down, so it probably took us two to three weeks this year to get it all done,” Denkmann said.

However, this hasn’t lessen their enthusiasm for their lights. Some of the things that Westaway added to the display this year were a lit-up Nativity scene, light trees and a waterfall-pond with lights around it. While not part of the synchronized program, the display also includes a waving Santa and a small train.

“Every year, (Westaway) says he isn’t going to add more, but then he adds more,” Denkmann chuckled.

While she isn’t sure how many people visit the light display each night, Denkmann and her husband hope that posting about their display through social media and the Muscatine Parks and Rec Interactive Light Display map will help spread the word about it.