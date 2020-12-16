Local home brightens up neighborhood with a 40 minute Christmas light show each night

MUSCATINE – For four years now, residents Ron Westaway and Julie Denkmann have taken the time to put up an impressive and fun Christmas light display for their neighbors and passersby to see.
From up at 2285 North Hilltop Drive off of G28, light show enthusiasts can experience a 40 minute long show with 12 different songs synced up to colorful lights. The couple turns on the show starting at 5 p.m. and turns them off at 9:30 p.m., and they run the show every night, allowing for plenty of visitors.
“A lot of people probably don’t know since G28 was closed, but now it’s back open,” Denkmann said, “It just opened up probably the week before last.”
According to her, this tradition started after her husband, Westaway – who is an electrical engineer - formed a bit of a rivalry with his boss.
“His boss did a synchronized light show up in Bettendorf,” Denkmann said. Once Westaway and his boss started talking about it, he was inspired to put up some lights and program a synchronized show for his own backyard.
“I think we started about three years ago, and we’ve just added to it ever since.” As fun as the show is, Denkmann admits that there is one small flaw to it: a minute long delay in-between each song.
“That’s always bad when people show up during it, because the lights start fading out one at a time. People show up and they think that it’s not very exciting, so they just turn around and leave.” She hopes that, if people know about the slight delay, they’ll wait long enough to see the actual show.
With all of the lights used and added each year, it takes the couple on average about three or four days to set them all up. This year, the couple both contracted COVID-19, so they had to work at a slower pace. It also takes Westaway hours to program and synchronize the show.
“It took us quite a bit longer because we’d work on it and just get exhausted and would have to go sit down, so it probably took us two to three weeks this year to get it all done,” Denkmann said.
However, this hasn’t lessen their enthusiasm for their lights. Some of the things that Westaway added to the display this year were a lit-up Nativity scene, light trees and a waterfall-pond with lights around it. While not part of the synchronized program, the display also includes a waving Santa and a small train.
“Every year, (Westaway) says he isn’t going to add more, but then he adds more,” Denkmann chuckled.
While she isn’t sure how many people visit the light display each night, Denkmann and her husband hope that posting about their display through social media and the Muscatine Parks and Rec Interactive Light Display map will help spread the word about it.
When asked why they do a light display each year, Denkmann says that along with her husband’s competition with his boss and the fun he has setting up the show, they also do it just to bring enjoyment and cheer to the neighbors and visitors – this year especially.
“It’s something they can do, they can drive around and look at the lights and social distance,” she said, “We enjoy doing it. My husband’s always enjoyed putting out Christmas lights, and I’m sure there’ll always be something to add to it next year.”
