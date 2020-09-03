Local law enforcement assures a watchful eye over the weekend, even if there aren't as many festivities

Many residents know that law enforcement never takes a break, even during the long weekends, and while this year’s Labor Day may be a bit different, local law enforcement is still preparing for it.
“As law enforcement is a 24/7 job, many of our officers will be sacrificing that family holiday time to patrol the streets, respond to calls, and keep the community safe,” Muscatine police captain Steve Snider said. “It comes with the territory.”
With the pandemic still limiting social gatherings, many members of local law enforcement aren’t expecting too many issues over the holiday weekend.
“Most of our usual celebratory events were cancelled this year, and it doesn’t appear that there are any events scheduled to take place this weekend (in Muscatine),” Snider said.
“I wouldn’t foresee a lot of problems necessarily in West Liberty,” West Liberty police chief Jeremy Burdess added, “but there is certainly the potential. Any holiday weekend, you have the potential for drinking and driving and things like that.”
In Columbus Junction, an annual rally at the Circle Pride rodeo grounds still appears to be on schedule. Because it’s an annual event, the police there are expecting it and know how to handle it.
“There’ll be more motorcycle traffic, and out of county and out of state traffic than we would normally see on a weekend,” Columbus Junction chief Donnie Orr said.
While other places in the county may not have quite as much activity, officers are still making sure that they are prepared to handle whatever may occur. Two of the most frequent incidents when it comes to calls into local police offices are either domestic incidents or intoxicated driving.
“Typically, with a long weekend, you’ve got families spending more time together, which creates the opportunity for people to have disagreements,” Burdess said, “You combine that with the potential for consuming alcohol, and you have more opportunities for domestic situations.”
As such, they are planning on being “pro-active” with traffic infractions, especially in the afternoon, evening and overnight hours, and while the number of get-togethers is limited because of the pandemic, the West Liberty police aren’t completely ruling them out.
“Generally, most of our calls are alcohol related,” Orr said. He added that due to Columbus Junction being part of the governor’s traffic safety bureau, their department spends the weekend making extra patrols as they look for violations — including speeding or not wearing a seat belt.
“I think we’re going to have some more traffic due to the rally, and just due to people wanting to get out and do things since it’s going to be a nice weekend,” Orr said.
As for domestic calls, Orr also doesn’t expect there to be an uptick in those calls this year, and other than the extra hours and more enforcement when it comes to traffic or vehicle safety, he expects that his team will treat it like a normal weekend.
Muscatine officers will also be keeping an extra eye out for traffic violations, with a focus on impaired drivers. Snider also pointed out that with bars in Johnson County being closed, Muscatine may see some higher than normal numbers at local bars.
“Impaired drivers create a risk to everyone, so our officers will be paying extra attention to driver behavior this weekend,” Snider said, “Drinking responsibly and respecting others is the best way to enjoy some fun, while staying safe.”
Whether residents are spending the long weekend in their hometown or traveling to somewhere outside of town, the officers of Muscatine, West Liberty and Columbus Junction encourage people to stay safe and be responsible, keeping both physical safety and health in mind as they enjoy Labor Day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!