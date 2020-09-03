Local law enforcement assures a watchful eye over the weekend, even if there aren't as many festivities

While other places in the county may not have quite as much activity, officers are still making sure that they are prepared to handle whatever may occur. Two of the most frequent incidents when it comes to calls into local police offices are either domestic incidents or intoxicated driving.

“Typically, with a long weekend, you’ve got families spending more time together, which creates the opportunity for people to have disagreements,” Burdess said, “You combine that with the potential for consuming alcohol, and you have more opportunities for domestic situations.”

As such, they are planning on being “pro-active” with traffic infractions, especially in the afternoon, evening and overnight hours, and while the number of get-togethers is limited because of the pandemic, the West Liberty police aren’t completely ruling them out.

“Generally, most of our calls are alcohol related,” Orr said. He added that due to Columbus Junction being part of the governor’s traffic safety bureau, their department spends the weekend making extra patrols as they look for violations — including speeding or not wearing a seat belt.

“I think we’re going to have some more traffic due to the rally, and just due to people wanting to get out and do things since it’s going to be a nice weekend,” Orr said.