Local Muscatine resident Krista Regennitter named Stanley Center Program Officer for Global Education

MUSCATINE — For Krista Regennitter, the education work done by the Stanley Center for Peace and Security isn't just a concept. The Muscatine native has experienced it first-hand.
“My early passion in life was working at summer camps, which enabled me to travel abroad and in the United States,” Regennitter said. “As a child, I participated in one of (the Stanley Center’s) summer programs, which I remember distinctly.”
Now the youth and community advocate will have a hand in creating those programs herself as this week she was named program officer for global education at the Stanley Center.
“Through community work, I have been aware of and admired the Stanley Center for many years, and I am beyond excited to be joining the Stanley Center team,” Regennitter said, adding that her passions for youth development as well as her experience with program design, implementation and evaluation have prepared her well for this role. “With both of my parents being born in Germany, my family also developed a strong appreciation for international identity and expression, and I look forward to facilitating global awareness and understanding opportunities in Muscatine.”
After graduating from Muscatine High School and receiving a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science from Portland State University in Oregon, Regennitter’s passion and interest in community work led her to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County. After 12 years working there, she became the Muscatine County Extension director, a position she held for five years before taking the program officer position at the Stanley Center.
Created in 1956, the Stanley Center (formerly the Stanley Foundation) has focused on its main goals of mitigating climate change, avoiding the use of nuclear weapons and preventing mass violence and atrocities. To try and make the idea of a more peaceful and secure planet a reality, the Stanley Center has also taken to establishing programs, such as the Catherine Miller Explorer Awards, encouraging community involvement and gathering different perspectives from the local, national and regional levels.
“Reimagining our local global education programming with a new strategy built for tomorrow’s global citizens is a top priority for the center, especially as the world evolves and emerges from our present circumstances,” Stanley Center President Keith Porter said, “Krista’s knowledge of our community and the center’s role in global policy are a match that will make that priority achievable.”
While it may not be easy to start any big projects right away, Regennitter is excited to get started, beginning with an assessment of global education and citizenship research as well as looking at similar programs in other parts of the country.
“With local input, we will be revamping the Global Education program goals with a specific emphasis on integrating the center’s global policy knowledge,” she said. Reginnitter added that the center’s local work in the Muscatine community will continue to focus on initiatives promoting greater understanding. Its work also will encourage the application of global education, global education standards and global citizenship.
“How we go about that work may look a little different,” she said.
Still, she is hopeful of reaching these goals as she and the Stanley Center strive to continually build empathy, cooperation and engagement within the Muscatine Community.
“The center’s long history of envisioning a more safe and peaceful planet — and making our children and families part of its mission — fills me with hope for this and future generations.”
