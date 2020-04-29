Local Muscatine resident Krista Regennitter named Stanley Center Program Officer for Global Education

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — For Krista Regennitter, the education work done by the Stanley Center for Peace and Security isn't just a concept. The Muscatine native has experienced it first-hand.

“My early passion in life was working at summer camps, which enabled me to travel abroad and in the United States,” Regennitter said. “As a child, I participated in one of (the Stanley Center’s) summer programs, which I remember distinctly.”

Now the youth and community advocate will have a hand in creating those programs herself as this week she was named program officer for global education at the Stanley Center.

“Through community work, I have been aware of and admired the Stanley Center for many years, and I am beyond excited to be joining the Stanley Center team,” Regennitter said, adding that her passions for youth development as well as her experience with program design, implementation and evaluation have prepared her well for this role. “With both of my parents being born in Germany, my family also developed a strong appreciation for international identity and expression, and I look forward to facilitating global awareness and understanding opportunities in Muscatine.”