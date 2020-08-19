Local residents build 'Harry's Harvest', a garden to honor their friend and family member

MUSCATINE — Down a gravel path on Sweetland Road sits a fenced-in garden that much more than just a place to gather vegetables or relax in the sun.
After several months of planting and building, the finishing touches — a strand of solar powered, twinkling lights — were put on what has been named “Harry’s Harvest”, after the late Harry Luchman, who passed away earlier this year from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
“Between me, my son-in-law and his father, we spent a grand spring and part of the summer building this garden, but it’s in regard to a gentleman who adopted my grandkids,” said Dr. Greg Garvin.
According to Garvin’s son-in-law, Drew Smith, Luchman had been sort of “adopted” into the Garvin family as well. “He came down to attend college, started working with local businesses and has lived through many years and friendships,” Smith said. When it came to his and his wife, Jill’s children, he said that Luchman became another grandfather to them.
“One of his goals, late in life, was to plant an apple tree and be able to eat the fruit off of that tree,” Smith continued. However, when Luchman was diagnosed with AML, his goal shifted slightly.
“He wanted something for the kids to always remember him by, so we bought some fruit trees and these trees were planted under (Luchman’s) supervision,” Garvin said. However, it quickly became apparent that for the rabbits and deer on Smith’s property, these trees would just be new food.
“I needed to protect these trees so that they didn’t get eaten by the deer and the rabbits, so I figured I needed to build a fence around them,” Smith explained.
As the project continued, they decided to make the space more of a garden, adding raised beds for vegetables such as beans, carrots, squash and more to be planted in, as well as flowers such as daisies, which are the favorite flowers of Luchman’s wife, Donna.
“We had thought about it, and we wanted it to be a nice space to remember (Luchman) by,” Smith said, “With gardens, if you actually put the time and effort in, you spend a lot of time in them and they give you a good return if you treat them properly. It’s a nice space that you spend a lot of time in, and once you tie that in together with a memorial, you want it to be done right.”
“My son-in-law is an engineer, and it just kind of grew in scope,” Garvin added, “He made sure we dug the ground down and everything. The other in-law and I would just sort of eyeball stuff, but he’d always get the level out to make sure it was just so.”
Unfortunately, Luchman passed away before the “Harry’s Harvest” sign could be put up, though they were able to tell him the official name of the garden before he passed. “He did smile at that.”
His wife however was able to see the sign in-person, and was very moved by the gesture. “She still comes down from time to time. It’s a good memory that all of us have,” said Smith, with Garvin adding that Donna hopes to bring a tent down sometime and spend the night in the garden.
But while the sign and the lighting may seem like they signify the end of this project, Smith believes that the garden will never truly be finished, and that there will always be work or improvements to be done on it — or rabbits to chase out, if they manage to keep finding ways in.
“It was hard, took a lot of effort and has a lot of meaning,” Smith said, proud of his and Garvin’s efforts, “Harry was a good guy that loved his family and friends, and we were lucky to be both of those.”
