Local residents build 'Harry's Harvest', a garden to honor their friend and family member

“I needed to protect these trees so that they didn’t get eaten by the deer and the rabbits, so I figured I needed to build a fence around them,” Smith explained.

As the project continued, they decided to make the space more of a garden, adding raised beds for vegetables such as beans, carrots, squash and more to be planted in, as well as flowers such as daisies, which are the favorite flowers of Luchman’s wife, Donna.

“We had thought about it, and we wanted it to be a nice space to remember (Luchman) by,” Smith said, “With gardens, if you actually put the time and effort in, you spend a lot of time in them and they give you a good return if you treat them properly. It’s a nice space that you spend a lot of time in, and once you tie that in together with a memorial, you want it to be done right.”

“My son-in-law is an engineer, and it just kind of grew in scope,” Garvin added, “He made sure we dug the ground down and everything. The other in-law and I would just sort of eyeball stuff, but he’d always get the level out to make sure it was just so.”

Unfortunately, Luchman passed away before the “Harry’s Harvest” sign could be put up, though they were able to tell him the official name of the garden before he passed. “He did smile at that.”