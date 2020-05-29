Local retirement communities continue to grapple with COVID-19 cases

Pearl Valley has had 80 positive cases with 41 recovered while Lutheran has had 33 positive cases with 14 recovered. Wilton Retirement Community also had an outbreak in April, however according to the facility’s administrator Shelley Wicks, Wilton Retirement Community has brought its cases down to 4.

“These are the old cases, as well,” Wicks said, “There have been no new cases, and people are getting well.”

The facility isn’t planning to reopen soon.

“Nursing homes in Iowa have to follow inspections and appeals and CMS regulations for opening up, and that’s what we will be doing.”

Executive Director for Lutheran Living, Randi Roggentien said there have not been any new cases of COVID-19 at Lutheran in almost three weeks. “Our team is committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus in our care community,” she said.