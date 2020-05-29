Local retirement communities continue to grapple with COVID-19 cases

Last week, the Iowa Department of Health announced Wapello Specialty Care in Louisa County had 14 residents and 12 staff members test positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, May 29, the total cases at facility had risen to 42.
“We’ve certainly followed all CDC and IDPH guidelines for everything from social distancing and visitation to PPE usage since Day 1,” said Spokesman Jason Bridie.
The facility isolated each case of COVD-19 found among their residents.
“That’s helped us keep some people from hopefully being exposed to the virus," he said.
He encouraged Wapello residents to continue following health and social distancing guidelines in order to prevent spread.
Bridie said the facilities residents have been very understanding about the lack of things like group activities.
“It is an inconvenience, but they certainly recognize the reasons why we’re doing it. We’re working as hard as we can to take care of everyone, and we’re hopeful that we won’t see more spread of the virus among our staff or residents,” he said.
Wapello Specialty Care isn’t the only local long term care facility in the area with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Earlier in the pandemic, both Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Muscatine and Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine had outbreaks.
Pearl Valley has had 80 positive cases with 41 recovered while Lutheran has had 33 positive cases with 14 recovered. Wilton Retirement Community also had an outbreak in April, however according to the facility’s administrator Shelley Wicks, Wilton Retirement Community has brought its cases down to 4.
“These are the old cases, as well,” Wicks said, “There have been no new cases, and people are getting well.”
The facility isn’t planning to reopen soon.
“Nursing homes in Iowa have to follow inspections and appeals and CMS regulations for opening up, and that’s what we will be doing.”
Executive Director for Lutheran Living, Randi Roggentien said there have not been any new cases of COVID-19 at Lutheran in almost three weeks. “Our team is committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of the virus in our care community,” she said.
Roggentien said along with encouraging visits over the phone or through video chat with family, the Lutheran staff has found “new and creative ways” to help keep their residents in good spirits. This has included activities like Doorway Bingo, daily juke box and the Carnival Day held during National Skilled Nursing Care Week. “Our staff has demonstrated great courage, and we are grateful for their ongoing compassion and commitment in these uncertain times.”
Retirement communities without outbreaks are trying to keep some spring and summer traditions going. Sunnybrook Assisted Living held its 4th annual Barbecue for Badges charity event earlier this month, doing it as a pick-up to-go meal rather than a dine-in meal. For several residents, being able to celebrate birthdays and holidays with their families through the windows of the facility also brought joy.
“The families of our residents have honestly been better than you can even expect,” said Marketing Director for Sunnybrook, Jordan Lloyd. “They’ve just been so respectful and understanding that all we’re trying to do is keep everyone safe. We know visits through the windows aren’t ideal, but they’ve really made the most of it and made it really fun for everyone.”
“If things continue to progress as they have been with no major setbacks, we’ll probably enter Phase Three around Father’s Day, and that phase is where we’re looking at getting some visitors back in," Lloyd said. "We’re ready to bust out for sure, and we’re counting down the days.”
