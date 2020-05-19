Local students use extended break to volunteer, helping with meal and grocery deliveries

MUSCATINE - Since the middle of March 2020, Muscatine students have been out of school due to the current pandemic, leaving kids and teens alike to find ways to pass the time and cure boredom while still following public health guidelines. Thankfully, some students such as high school sisters Meg and Kate Manjoine have not only found a way to get out of the house, but also help their community.
When the pandemic first started affecting Muscatine, the two sisters had to deal with different unexpected obstacles, from Meg and her mother temporarily being in quarantine during their trip in Mexico to Kate being unable to see her friends or favorite teachers at school. Being a graduating senior, Meg also had to miss out on traditional senior activities such as Prom. As for their father, who owns Jody’s Bar, he’s had to temporarily close until restrictions on bars in the state are lifted.
“Some days are better than others, and some days are worse,” Kate admitted.
“It’s been a little bit stressful, but we’re getting through it and (our dad) gets to open soon, which is great,” Meg said, “It’s definitely taken away a lot of my senor memories too, but I’m trying to remain as positive as I can throughout this whole thing.”
Still, as the pandemic went on, a new opportunity for the sisters appeared. Last month, the Salvation Army began their delivery program, allowing people who may be quarantined or who may be struggling financially during the pandemic to receive groceries and hot meals throughout the week.
“Our friends, Bailey and Kenny Hawkins, started doing it before us and their mom told our mom about it,” said Kate, “and she thought it would be a great way for us to pass the time and get some silver chord hours.” Kate has done volunteering throughout high school, being involved in programs like Kiddy Barnyard, SSA and the MHS Key Club as well as doing summer lifeguard work. “I just like to do things that help people,” she said.
While Meg is also familiar with volunteer work, she admitted that she wasn’t too excited about the idea. “I thought I was going to have to be around people, which is probably the worst thing you could do in a pandemic,” she said. However, once she realized the deliveries would be no contact, she became a lot more open to the idea, growing to enjoy it. “It’s been such a positive experience, I love it.”
Taking a couple hours out of their day each time they do deliveries, Meg and Kate have been able to spend a lot of time together – something they both consider valuable, given that Meg is planning on attending Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids in the fall to major in nursing. They’ve also enjoyed seeing a few of their friends and student they know also offering to help make deliveries.
“You can tell that they care about the make-up of their community,” said Meg, “It’s just a very positive environment because everyone is there for the same reason – they just want to help.”
Kate added that the staff that she has worked with at the Salvation Army has also been really nice, and that overall it’s been a humbling experience interacting with people who maybe haven’t been as lucky as her and her family. “We’re still healthy and still able to do a lot of things, and it’s just been really humbling.” She encouraged anyone who may be thinking about it to also volunteer with the Salvation Army if they can. “It’s really easy, and it usually only takes you two to three hours a day.”
As the sisters continue to do what they can to help their community, they are also taking time to celebrate Meg’s graduation as much as they can. “I have two cousins who are also graduating this year,” Meg said, “and we’re going to Zoom our families and basically have a graduation party on Graduation Day at our separate houses.”
As for Kate, she still has her upcoming junior and senior years at MHS, and while she hopes she is able to attend regular classes, she also hopes her sister is able to begin her college experience on time. “I know things are obviously never going to be the same again, but I would like them to go back to somewhat normal.”
The Salvation Army is still currently looking for volunteers. For those who wish to volunteer for the delivery program, they will need to be 16 years or older and must be able to drive. Volunteers can contact Nicole at the Salvation Army on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.
