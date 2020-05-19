Local students use extended break to volunteer, helping with meal and grocery deliveries

Kate added that the staff that she has worked with at the Salvation Army has also been really nice, and that overall it’s been a humbling experience interacting with people who maybe haven’t been as lucky as her and her family. “We’re still healthy and still able to do a lot of things, and it’s just been really humbling.” She encouraged anyone who may be thinking about it to also volunteer with the Salvation Army if they can. “It’s really easy, and it usually only takes you two to three hours a day.”

As the sisters continue to do what they can to help their community, they are also taking time to celebrate Meg’s graduation as much as they can. “I have two cousins who are also graduating this year,” Meg said, “and we’re going to Zoom our families and basically have a graduation party on Graduation Day at our separate houses.”

As for Kate, she still has her upcoming junior and senior years at MHS, and while she hopes she is able to attend regular classes, she also hopes her sister is able to begin her college experience on time. “I know things are obviously never going to be the same again, but I would like them to go back to somewhat normal.”

The Salvation Army is still currently looking for volunteers. For those who wish to volunteer for the delivery program, they will need to be 16 years or older and must be able to drive. Volunteers can contact Nicole at the Salvation Army on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning.

