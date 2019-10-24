MUSCATINE - Sometimes during all the excitement of getting candy and seeing their friends in costumes, kids can forget to be safe during trick or treating, so the Muscatine Police Department wants to give some safety tips and reminders.
Costumes can be fun to wear, but kids should make sure that their costume fits just right and doesn’t drag on the ground, which could turn it into a tripping hazard. Kids should also make sure their footwear fits properly, and that if their costume is dark, they should use reflective tape or carry a flashlight with them in order to be more visible.
“That’s one of the biggest safety tips I can offer: Be visible,” said Patrol Captain Steve Snider of the Muscatine Police. To help with this, police officers will be driving to various neighborhoods and handing out glow necklaces for kids to wear. Trick or treaters will find these officers at their police vehicles, which will parked with their lights on.
It’s also recommended that trick or treaters avoid wearing masks that can reduce or block their vision, and should instead wear face paint or makeup instead, if possible. Trick or treaters should always be cautious around open flames and other heat sources, as many costumes are easily flammable, as well as pets who may become nervous around people in costumes. This Halloween is also said to be much colder than last year’s, so it’s recommended that trick or treaters dress in layers and wear coats over their costumes. “You want to prepare for the worst but hope for the best,” Snider added, “It’s best to be too warm and be able to take off layers than to be stuck being too cold.”
Snider also highly recommended that trick or treaters pick one side of the street, go all the way up it, and then go back down the other side rather than zig-zagging to different houses. “The less you have to get out in front of cars, the safer you’ll be.” Trick or treaters should also try and travel in groups of at least three or four when not accompanied by an adult. However, whether a child is alone or with friends, trick or treating is always safest when it’s done at familiar houses and neighborhoods rather than ones you’ve never been in before.
You have free articles remaining.
Some other trick or treating tips include picking a meet-up point in case your trick or treating group or family gets separated, only going to homes that have their porch lights on, and using the sidewalks and the sides of the road while traveling. Trick or treaters should never walk in the middle of the road and should try to walk (not run) across the street as quickly as possible. Make sure to respect neighbors’ and community property and be polite while trick or treating, and never accept an invitation to go inside houses. “Trick or treat from the outside and leave it at that.”
Finally, when the trick or treating is over and everyone’s home safely, kids are recommended to inspect their treats before eating them. “We’ve never had an issue with any contaminated treats in our community and we hope that trend continues,” said Snider, “but kids should still be cautious when taking treats from people they may not know too well.” Kids should have their parents or guardians help them inspect treats. If any wrappers are open, the treat should be thrown away, and if something looks suspiciously wrong with a treat it should be reported to the police immediately.
With these tips, the Police Department hopes that all of Muscatine’s trick or treaters have a safe and happy Halloween night. The official trick or treating time for Muscatine, as well for Fruitland, Columbus Junction and Durant is 5:30-7:30PM. The times for Wilton and Morning Sun is 5:30-7PM, while West Liberty is 6-7PM and Wapello is 6-8PM. It is asked that no one starts or go past these times.
The Police Department will also be participating in the YMCA trick or treat event this Friday, Oct. 25 as well as the HyVee Trunk or Treat events, Saturday 1-3PM at 2nd Avenue’s HyVee and Sunday, 4-6PM at Sycamore Street’s HyVee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.