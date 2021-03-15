Local woman sells pearl, antique buttons out of previously closed warehouse

MUSCATINE — At one point, Muscatine was considered one of the biggest button capitols of the world, famous for its beautiful pearl buttons.
But while the town may no longer be manufacturing buttons, the product still has its place in Muscatine as something crafters and button-enthusiasts look for.
In April 2020, Blue Grass resident Seanteelle Smith explored one of Muscatine’s old button factories, located at 1009 E 6th St., after her boss bought the building. The warehouse building, originally owned by Weber & Sons and built in 1886, closed years ago. Inside, however, was far from empty.
“I worked for Bruce Construction as the HR manager and I kind of got hired on to also organize and sell what was in that warehouse,” Smith said.
According to Smith, the day her boss bought the warehouse was the day she and her co-workers acquired the largest inventory of buttons they had ever seen. There are thousands of button-filled boxes still in the warehouse and each box holds a different type, color and style of button.
“It was incredibly overwhelming,” Smith said.
Smith recalled how, shortly after the building was purchased, they ended up finding 100 55-gallon drums filled with pearl buttons after ripping the roof off a shed they were demolishing.
“All of those barrels had been closed up in the 70s, and they hadn’t been opened since then,” she said.
Although the freshwater pearl buttons made from local Mississippi mussels caught the eye of most people back in the day, this factory ended up having much more than just pearls. Along with tons of plastic buttons in various colors, sizes and decoration styles, Smith and her team have found many different antique and decorative buttons.
These include both decorative and non-decorative metal buttons, brass buttons, silver, pewter, wood, and even cloth-covered buttons. Nearly a year after first finding the collection, Smith is still working her way through the buttons. For her, the factory and its buttons have not only become a “time warp”, but also a sort of “happy place” for her.
“It’s like things were just left in time and I’ve done a ton of research (on the buttons)," she said. "I just started going in there and laboring and giving the place a sense of order, and I got to work alongside a professional auctioneer in organizing.”
While people are welcome to stop into the factory on Wednesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. to search for their perfect button, Smith has also been going through the buttons herself, organizing them and selling them through other venues, including the upcoming Farmer’s Market and on her Etsy page, Midwest Buttons.
“There’s really not anybody who has the volume of buttons that I do. I literally have the largest inventory you’ve ever seen in the United States,” Smith said. “So it’s been a process. For me, it’s been seeing the value of the buttons and the numbers, and doing it weekly and seeing how much income can be brought in by it. We also don’t want to see anything go into the landfill.”
On her Etsy page, she has a message for crafters interested in her buttons, saying that she can’t wait to see the love her fellow Etsy members have for “all things buttons” and how she hopes that those who buy buttons from her share the “beautiful creations” that they make with the buttons.
“I have quite a customer base, and I have repeat customers too,” Smith said. “There’s a ton of jewelry makers, crafters, daycare providers, people who have weddings who are looking for a certain color. A woman from the Hatchery made a whole display out of them. It’s been really cool.”
Although she’s unsure how long it’ll take her to sell the entire inentory, Smith said she plans on continuing her part-time job at the old factory as a button seller for quite a while, hoping to get through all of the plastic and pearl buttons at the very least so that they can be used by the people who want them.
“I’m kind of a river rat," Smith said. "I grew up in Muscatine along the river, and I can remember going with my grandpa over to the shallow sandbars and finding them. So for me, being able to be the one person to unveil this stuff for the first time in years and to make a ton of people happy and even make a little bit of money in the process, it’s just been really cool. Really, really cool.”