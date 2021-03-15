Local woman sells pearl, antique buttons out of previously closed warehouse

“There’s really not anybody who has the volume of buttons that I do. I literally have the largest inventory you’ve ever seen in the United States,” Smith said. “So it’s been a process. For me, it’s been seeing the value of the buttons and the numbers, and doing it weekly and seeing how much income can be brought in by it. We also don’t want to see anything go into the landfill.”

On her Etsy page, she has a message for crafters interested in her buttons, saying that she can’t wait to see the love her fellow Etsy members have for “all things buttons” and how she hopes that those who buy buttons from her share the “beautiful creations” that they make with the buttons.

“I have quite a customer base, and I have repeat customers too,” Smith said. “There’s a ton of jewelry makers, crafters, daycare providers, people who have weddings who are looking for a certain color. A woman from the Hatchery made a whole display out of them. It’s been really cool.”

Although she’s unsure how long it’ll take her to sell the entire inentory, Smith said she plans on continuing her part-time job at the old factory as a button seller for quite a while, hoping to get through all of the plastic and pearl buttons at the very least so that they can be used by the people who want them.

“I’m kind of a river rat," Smith said. "I grew up in Muscatine along the river, and I can remember going with my grandpa over to the shallow sandbars and finding them. So for me, being able to be the one person to unveil this stuff for the first time in years and to make a ton of people happy and even make a little bit of money in the process, it’s just been really cool. Really, really cool.”

