Lofgren named chair of subcommittee

DES MOINES — Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine, who now represents Senate District 48, has been named the chair of Senate Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee for the 90th General Assembly. Senate District 48 includes parts of Muscatine, Henry and Des Moines Counties and all of Louisa County. Lofgren served two terms in the Iowa House and is beginning his seventh year in the Iowa Senate.

“I am honored to be selected to serve another term as the chair of the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee,” said Sen. Lofgren. “We have worked hard to pass conservative budgets and I will continue to implement those sound budgeting principles as chair of this subcommittee.

The Economic Development budget subcommittee oversees the budget process for several state departments such as the Department of Cultural Affairs, Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Workforce Development.

