Long term care facilities react to news of incoming COVID-19 vaccine

MUSCATINE — Across the country, one of the groups most impacted by the pandemic have been the residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Iowa has seen more than 100 outbreaks from long-term care facilities, including seven in Muscatine County. But with a vaccine on its way, it is assumed that those at these facilities will be some among of the first who are offered it, alongside staff at hospitals.

According to Assistant Administrator Clifford McFerren, Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty should be able to start its vaccine administration around Dec. 28. The facility still has two COVID-19 cases from an earlier outbreak, but has not had any new cases recently.

With the vaccines on the way, McFerren says hopes they will prevent any further occurrences of COVID-19 within the facility, acting as a shield for the staff and residents. While those living and working at Simpson will not be required to get the vaccine, they will be “highly encouraged” to get it.