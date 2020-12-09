Long term care facilities react to news of incoming COVID-19 vaccine

MUSCATINE — Across the country, one of the groups most impacted by the pandemic have been the residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Iowa has seen more than 100 outbreaks from long-term care facilities, including seven in Muscatine County. But with a vaccine on its way, it is assumed that those at these facilities will be some among of the first who are offered it, alongside staff at hospitals.
According to Assistant Administrator Clifford McFerren, Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty should be able to start its vaccine administration around Dec. 28. The facility still has two COVID-19 cases from an earlier outbreak, but has not had any new cases recently.
With the vaccines on the way, McFerren says hopes they will prevent any further occurrences of COVID-19 within the facility, acting as a shield for the staff and residents. While those living and working at Simpson will not be required to get the vaccine, they will be “highly encouraged” to get it.
“We’re hoping to get life back to the good ol’ days of November last year,” McFerren said, “Those good ol’ days are a fond memory for some, and for others it’s an aspiration or dream to get back to. Like with anything new, there’s always a bit of apprehension on some folks’ part to receiving the vaccine, but overall our facility feels good about it and will be happy to receive it when it comes in.”
Other facilities in the county such as Sunnybrook Assisted Living and Bickford of Muscatine shared similar sentiments. While both of these facilities will also be allowing their residents and staff the choice of whether or not they wish to receive the vaccine, Sunnybrook plans on rolling out a “comprehensive education campaign” to teach those at their facility about the vaccine and help them understand its benefits.
“We are very thankful for the intelligent and resilient workers who were able to come up with this vaccine and we are very optimistic about how it will positively affect the coming 2021 year,” Sunnybrook marketing director Jordan Lloyd said, “We hope that this vaccine brings nothing but good to our community.”
Teresa Hafner, director of Bickford of Muscatine, said she is not yet sure when the vaccine will be available to the facility.
"We have gotten word from our branch support that we will be getting it and that our residents will be offered it,” she said.
Throughout the pandemic, Bickford has not reported any cases of COVID-19, something its staff is very proud of. But while the virus may not be in its building, Hafner said that they are still anxious to get the vaccine, hoping to protect their people even more than they already have been.
“It’s an extra boost of protection for us,” she said.
As someone who is immunocompromised due a heart transplant, Hafner admitted that she does have mild concerns about the vaccine and how it will affect her personally, but overall sees the vaccine as a good thing.
“It’s just the unknown that makes us a little nervous, but we’ll do whatever we need to do,” she said.
While she hopes that this vaccine will slow down the number of cases outside of their facility and brings some normalcy, Hafner says she also hopes that the administration of vaccines will make their residents less scared of the situation.
“It’s just not fair to (our residents). They lose some of their independence anyway, and we just want them to have that freedom back that they used to have,” Hafner said, “I’m happy we have a vaccine, I think it’s great to have that option, and anything that’s going to help slow it down and takes the fear out of residents’ lives is a good thing.”
