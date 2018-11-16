Hello, Muscatine.
My name is Jim Meenan, and I am the new editor at The Muscatine Journal. If you find yourself saying, "Big deal," I understand.
I also agree if you say it's only a big deal if you start to reflect what we have going on in our community in the paper.
That is the goal.
It’s true, at this time, we only have one full-time reporter, Meredith Ecklund, who works plenty hard. And one part-time writer, Charles Potter. The good news is you have an editor who likes to write. Check that, who loves to write. He also believes strongly in filling a local paper with as many local features, pictures and news stories as possible. I also believe they don’t all have to fit under the most over-used term in our modern society — breaking news.
I want you to know, I am well aware the Muscatine community stands proudly on its own, far separate from the Quad-Cities.
A few impressions about Muscatine, which I have visited several times — years apart — before starting officially on Monday.
First off, compared to most cities in the area where I am from – yes, the Quad-Cities — you have a fairly thriving downtown. Even compared to some bigger cities I have lived in, your downtown is lively.
Yes, there are a few vacancies, but no downtown is perfect.
Your town comes across well as one drives into town with all that greets you off U.S. 61 as you head to Park Street. You also have an excellent park — Weed Park — and a YMCA that would be excellent in any town. I look forward to a workout there in the near future. It’s no secret I need to lose one or two pounds or 10.
Speaking of workouts, I can't wait to visit all of your Mexican restaurants. I have been to four already. Feel free to email me tips on where to go for Chinese and Italian. Of course, I have already seen a few such establishments on my way to and from the paper, as well as downtown.
I also need to know if there are any doughnut shops. It’s important to have a balanced diet, you know.
I look forward to trying out your movie theater, too.
As for my past… most will be happy to know that though I started my career as a sportswriter, I have covered just about all walks of life, from business to schools to community. I’ve enjoyed covering all of them.
I am well aware that Muscatine High School was redone a few years back and looks good. I firmly believe schools — and businesses — are the lifeblood of a community. I also realize I need to get out to all of the surrounding communities.
I have a lot of plans, but it’s better to get started and enact them consistently than tell you about them. The proof is in the pudding, and it had best be very good pudding. You will be the judges, of course. It’s up to us to fill your appetites.
Give me a little bit of time, as I have a few things to learn in the modern newspaper production world. But I also know one thing has never changed: People want to read about stories that reflect the life and people of their community.
Feel free to let me know your thoughts. I enjoy reading real emails. So the best way to really reach me is jim.meenan@muscatinejournal.com.
Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.