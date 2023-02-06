WAPELLO — Working through morning and afternoon work sessions on Tuesday, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors was able to complete the final Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 department budget proposals and other financial reviews.

The supervisors had started the review process following its Jan. 24 meeting, but even with the completion of these latest reviews, an initial budget rollout by County Auditor Sandi Sturgell is not expected until the board’s Feb. 7 meeting.

Although she was unable to attend Tuesday’s review, County Recorder Tammy Hayes’ proposal was the first discussed by the supervisors, who began examining the proposals following their regular weekly meeting. Sturgell provided the budget explanation based on notes provided by Hayes.

According to the proposal, spending is expected to increase from $168,586 to $177,291, primarily because of the 10% salary increases approved for most county employees.

On the revenue side, Hayes projected her office would generate around $69,600.

The board also reviewed proposed expenses for the County Complex, where the sheriff’s office/jail, conservation board and board of health are located. Officials estimated spending would be around $106,800 in FY 24, compared with current expenses of $120,800. Window replacement, concrete installation and other work all contribute to the projected spending in next year’s budget.

Salary increases and a new storage shed/garage will lead to projected spending of $227,712 in the General Services-Courthouse budget, a decrease from this year’s $453,256 level, which included window replacement/shades and concrete work.

FY 24 expenses for operating the Clerk of Court office in the courthouse are expected to be $100,200, with revenue projected to be $50,000. This year’s budget shows the same revenue, with $97,200 in spending.

General Basic Non-Departmental spending is projected to drop from $268,465 this year to $111,215 in FY 24, although some line items remained open as the board continued discussions on building improvements and other work. The General Supplemental Non-Departmental spending in FY 24 is expected to be $88,889, compared with $74,337 in this year’s budget.

Projected revenue apparently remains in flux, although there is $700,000 in local option sales tax funds shown, along with other sources.

The supervisors’ afternoon review session started with the Veterans Affairs (VA) budget and an announcement from VA Service Officer Adam Caudle that he would resign late next summer or early fall.

Caudle said his pending resignation meant additional salary costs as he expected to help the new service officer, who has not been selected, transition into the position. Projected spending in FY 24 would be $59,858, compared with this year’s $49,500.

With the state assuming mental health costs, counties have few related expenses for those services, Mental Health/Disabilities Director Bobbie Wulf explained in her presentation.

Spending is projected to be $19,500, compared with this year’s $29,111. Revenue will match expenses.

Director Cyndi Mears presented a General Assistance budget that showed total FY 24 spending of $47,836, compared to the current $36,391. No revenue was included.

Afternoon budgets reviewed, with current levels in parenthesis, included:

• Zoning: expenses $63,320 ($63,220); revenue $6,700 ($6,700);

• Environmental Health: expenses $81,385 ($86,235); revenue $34,500 ($32,000);

• Public Health: expenses $690,789 ($660,948); revenue $295,410 ($273,510);

• Information Technology: expenses $374,261 ($343,669); revenue none;

• Libraries: expenses $27,766 ($27,766); revenue none;

• County Historical Society: expenses $3,000 ($3,000); revenue none;

• Health/Life Insurance: expenses $275,385 ($259,910); revenue none;

• County Insurance: expenses $55,304 ($43,304); revenue none;

• Medical Examiner: expenses pending ($39,800); revenue none

The supervisors also reviewed its ambulance subsidy budget and agreed to boost that spending for FY 24, with $50,000 each to the Wapello and Columbus Junction-based services; and $40,000 to the Morning Sun Ambulance Service. Current expenses are $263,945, but that apparently includes a $150,000 loan to the Columbus Junction service.