Louisa BOH approves proposed budget

WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Health approved a proposed Fiscal Year 2024 budget for health services on Tuesday and will present the proposal to the Board of Supervisors later this month.
Louisa County Public Health Service administrator Roxanne Smith reviewed the budget proposal with health board members, which included newly elected Shawn Maine, the supervisors’ representative.
The budget proposal included both an environmental health and a public health section. The county’s environmental health program is administered through an agreement with Rural Utility Service Systems (RUSS), Mt. Pleasant.
Smith said RUSS Director Bruce Hudson advised the current budget’s salary sections did not need to be changed and with other spending adjustments, the total projected environmental health expenditures would drop $4,850 to $81,385.
On the environmental health revenue side, Smith said she was anticipating $34,500, a $2,500 increase over the current budget.
A new mental health hotline, '988,' has received over two million texts and calls since its launch six months ago.
Together, she said the environmental health budget request would have a $2,350 asking decrease.
The budget proposal for the LCPHS’ public health services showed anticipated increases in both expenditures and revenue. The requested expenditures were $660,871, an increase of around $52,185.
The projected public health revenue of $295,410 would be an increase of $21,900 over the current revenue.
The supervisors are expected to begin reviewing departmental budget requests later this month.
In other action, the BOH:
Received an environmental health program update from county sanitarian Brian Thye;
Approved a sliding fee scale policy and the sliding fee scale for the LCPHS’ Home Health Program and In-Office Partners Program; Agreed to drop the COVID-related mask mandate for LCPHS staff conducting home visits; Approved the LCPHS’ Fiscal Management Procedure policy; Discussed the process for conducting Smith’s annual evaluation; Elected Joellen Schantz as the new chair; Shawn Maine as vice-chair; Tim Verink, secretary-treasurer; and Smith as secretary pro-tem;
Smith also updated the BOH on the results of her 2022 mosquito trapping program this summer. She said four individual mosquitos of the target species capable of transmitting Zika and other viruses had been caught in the Wapello area in 2022.
Smith emphasized none of the mosquitoes had any infectious viruses, but the capture of the target species likely would mean the program would continue next year, although she had not received any confirmation of that.
