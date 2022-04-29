Louisa BOH faces staff shortage

WAPELLO - The Louisa County Board of Health (BOH) could be facing another issue with the wages it pays its county public health service (PHS) staff, only with a different perspective this time around.

The latest wage entanglement was discussed Tuesday during the BOH’s regular monthly meeting. Its development is similar to what employers around the country have been facing since the economy started rebounding after the last couple of years of COVID-related downturns.

PHS Administrator Roxanne Smith reported she was having trouble filling a home health aide position and suggested part of the problem was the low starting wage of $15 per hour.

BOH chair Randy Griffin acknowledged the low rate, pointing out Walmart stockers were being hired at $18 per hour.

Smith said she learned after a candidate recently turned down the PHS position that a local facility was paying its new certified nursing aides (CNA) $19 per hour and providing a sign-up bonus for a straight Monday through Friday job.

She said that wage was likely comparable to other area long-term facility pay, but cautioned the board to only go off what other public health agencies were paying.

“I know every single public health is in the same boat we are, they’re not paying enough,” she said.

Griffin wondered if boosting the hourly rate paid to aides would improve the situation, but Smith said that could lead to a domino effect. She said boosting the aides’ salaries would put their rate at about the same rate as her department’s specialized office manager, who Smith has often credited with maneuvering through complex insurance claims to obtain payments for PHS services.

BOH member Joellen Schantz also said the issue involved more than the aides’ salaries, explaining a registered nurse could now work six days a month and make $8,000.

“We’ve got this problem countywide,” Griffin conceded, pointing out the issue had been growing for several years, partly because the board of supervisors had opted against raising taxes.

“We’ve been so tight for the last twelve years and now it’s coming back to roost,” he said.

Schantz pointed out the issue needed to be addressed now, because Smith’s nursing staff could come in any day and follow the path many nurses are now taking.

The discussion on the salary issue had originally started when Smith reported she was continuing to work on an application for a state grant, which will have revised guidelines that will switch funding priorities. The revision will mean state funding will now go toward public health activities instead of home health programs. Smith said that will mean county money that used to fund public health programs would now focus on home health.

She warned that could lead to questions from the public, which could become even more confusing because of other variables and issues.

As the discussion tapered off, Smith eventually asked the BOH members to continue to think about the situation and she would continue to seek a qualified applicant for the existing opening.

The discussion demonstrated how wages have come full circle with the BOH. In June 2016, using grant funding, the BOH had raised salaries for many of the office staff between 2.3 and 26 percent.

The board of supervisors at that time had criticized that move and eventually asked for a joint meeting of the two boards to discuss wages and other issues. The supervisors later claimed that meeting was never held and fired two BOH members over the issue.

In other action, the BOH:

• Received a presentation from Marley Eckblad, Prelude Behavioral Services, on activities funded through a tobacco grant;

• Approved the PHS 2020-21 agency evaluation;

• Reviewed COVID funding

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0