WAPELLO — The Louisa County Conference Board approved a preliminary Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget for the Louisa County Assessors Office on Wednesday. In addition to approving the budget proposal, the conference board agreed to hold a March 6 public hearing on the document.

County Assessor Cathy Smith, who reminded board members that she is resigning later this year, reviewed key portions of the $517,476 spending plan before its acceptance.

According to Smith, salaries would comprise a significant portion of her office’s anticipated expenditures, with those amounts increasing by 10%, the salary increase approved for most county officials by the board of supervisors.

The line item for her salary actually showed a larger increase, going from $72,803 to $103,750, but Smith said that in addition to the 10% salary hike, the proposed spending also included her retirement payout.

“I haven’t taken much vacation since I took the job (six years ago),” she explained to the board members.

The proposed budget also included additional spending to cover a seasonal, part-time employee who would assist the office after Smith retires on July 7. There was also additional spending to cover a higher starting salary the board approved for a newly-hired clerk.

The higher salary was needed to attract and keep staff, Smith said.

Altogether, anticipated spending for salaries, insurance and other benefits is expected to reach $376,342, about 73% of the total budget.

Other line items in the proposed budget included $20,000 for legal counsel and assessment defense; $8,000 for continuing education; $5,600 for a new copier and other office supplies and material; and $19,475 for appraisal services/software and equipment.

The budget also included $73,140 for GIS Department charges and website maintenance.

The Estimated Ending Balance in the budget is $129,032.

The Total Tax Levy to fund the budget is expected to be slightly below 62.3 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation. That compares to a tax levy of just over 52 cents.

In other action, the conference board adopted a policy on handling of expenditures and also approved an office handbook.

The board also accepted the resignation of Deb Massner from the county’s board of review. Smith said she had been having difficulty finding a replacement, pointing out it would need to be a Realtor and ideally a female to maintain some gender balance.

Board member Mark Huston, mayor of Columbus Junction, indicated he would talk with a prospective candidate.