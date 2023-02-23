WAPELLO — The appointment of a nine-member Emergency Medical Services System Advisory Council of Louisa County was finalized by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during the board’s regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Appointment of the council represented the supervisors’ latest step in a process to eventually seek voter approval of a proposed tax to support ambulance and other EMS activities in the county.

Although several of the advisory council members had been identified during earlier meetings of the supervisors, a few new names were added Tuesday to that initial list, with the board then approving the final version.

The appointees and the area/organization they will represent include: Shawn Maine, supervisors; Mark Huston, Columbus Junction; Brett Shafer, Wapello; Ken Stocker, Morning Sun; Mike Delzell, Wapello Community Ambulance Service; Tom Bryant, Morning Sun Ambulance Service; Dan Conry, Louisa County Ambulance Service; Bill Kemp, Letts, at-large; and Anthony Newsom, Oakville, at-large.

According to past discussions, one of the primary duties of the advisory council will be to recommend the actual tax question, which county officials have indicated could be part of the Nov. 7 city-school election. The notice of the EMS tax question must be published at least 60 days before the election.

During the past discussions, officials said the EMS tax could be a property tax of up to 75¢ per $1,000 taxable valuation; an income tax surcharge up to 1 percent; or a combination of both.

Any tax question placed on the ballot would need 60 percent approval from the voters to pass and would not go into effect until the following Jan. 1. Actual revenue from the tax could take another year to be distributed.

Currently Louisa County is served by two municipal ambulance services, the Wapello Community Ambulance Service and the Louisa County (Columbus Junction) Ambulance Service; and the private, nonprofit Morning Sun Ambulance Service.

Officials with all three services have indicated a financial need, especially for ambulance replacement and other major expenses. Columbus Junction officials have met with the supervisors on several occasions and indicated their operation, which the city acquired from a previous nonprofit organization on Jan. 1, 2022, is facing a critical cash shortfall.

Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston has warned the service may need to close without more financial support. Last year, Louisa County provided Columbus Junction with a $150,000 loan to help cover a cash flow problem. That issue developed as the city struggled to complete the required documentation to obtain Medicare and other insurance payments.

Columbus Junction officials have recently said most of those problems have been resolved. However, the service has continued to battle staffing costs and other issues; and is continuing to show a cash-based profit/loss statement in the red.

In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, the supervisors:

• Approved a $1,816 vacation/accrued vacation resignation payout for Louisa County Conservation Board Naturalist Laura Semken;

• Met with Cyndi Mears, general assistance director; and Katie Hammond, LCCB executive director, for their monthly department updates; and county engineer Adam Shutt for his weekly report;

• Met with Louisa County Historic Preservation Commission member Kathy Vance and accepted a $2,847 state grant to hire a consultant to complete a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the Mellinger Public Library (City Hall) Building;

• Approved a resolution to seek a Washington County Riverboat Foundation grant for acquisition of a UTV by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office to use for search/rescue and other emergency activities

• Approved $240,770 in claims.