Louisa County Ambulance receives grant from Tyson Foods in Columbus Junction

Replacing their current 1998 ambulance will cost about $300,000, so they still have quite a ways to go. While there is no set goal date in mind, Buol said that they’d like to replace it as soon as possible, due to how often they still use it and how often it goes in for service.

“It’s our rig that we take to the racetrack in Columbus Junction, the rodeo grounds in Conesville, and sometimes the football games,” she said. “We do use that rig quite a bit, and it is very costly in repairs. When something breaks, it takes a lot of searching for parts and it takes a rig out of service, which is not good for our coverage area."

Louisa County Ambulance is unlikely to hold its annual BBQ Smoke Off Fundraiser this fall, but Buol isn’t deterred.

“We have an amazing PR committee that kind of oversees some of our fundraising efforts out in the public," she said, "and we’ve been brainstorming some ideas for stuff that can be done through social distancing.”

By spring, they hope to hold their trivia night again — which, like the BBQ, has proven successful.

“We’ve always been so thankful for the communities that we serve,” Buol said, “because the businesses in those communities are always willing to lend a hand or make a donation.”

People can donate by mailing checks to the Louisa County Ambulance service, 105 Gamble St., Columbus Junction. Assistant Director Lynn Croft and Director Linda Verink have already begun searching for other grant opportunities. With those applications due in November or January, Buol is hoping winter will bring more funds in as well.

