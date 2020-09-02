Louisa County Ambulance receives grant from Tyson Foods in Columbus Junction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Thanks to a recent grant, the Louisa County Ambulance service took another step toward being able to buy a new ambulance.
This Tuesday, Tyson Foods in Columbus Junction announced that Louisa County Ambulance would be receiving a $15,000 grant.
“The Tyson plant is really great at contacting us and letting us know when they have grant opportunities,” said Aimee Buol, president of public relations for Louisa County Ambulance. “We’ve been doing a lot of fundraising … and we don’t make much money, being in the ambulance service business, so affording a new ambulance is hard. So grants and fundraising is what we have to do in order to make that possible.”
Louisa County Ambulance is mostly staffed by volunteer EMTs, who also volunteer to help with fundraisers.
“To have (Tyson Foods) grant us $15,000 to round out our bottom line total was amazing. That really helps us,” she said. “They have an amazing working relationship with us, and they’re great supporters for our ambulance services and our community as a whole.”
The grant, along with fundraising efforts from Fall 2019 and February 2020, has pushed their total so far to $25,000, getting them closer to fully funding the new ambulance.
“A lot of the larger grants for these types of things want to see that you have a good base to purchase such a big item,” Buol said. “When you have that base, they’re more likely to agree to fund the rest because they can see that we’re willing to work to afford what we need.”
Replacing their current 1998 ambulance will cost about $300,000, so they still have quite a ways to go. While there is no set goal date in mind, Buol said that they’d like to replace it as soon as possible, due to how often they still use it and how often it goes in for service.
“It’s our rig that we take to the racetrack in Columbus Junction, the rodeo grounds in Conesville, and sometimes the football games,” she said. “We do use that rig quite a bit, and it is very costly in repairs. When something breaks, it takes a lot of searching for parts and it takes a rig out of service, which is not good for our coverage area."
Louisa County Ambulance is unlikely to hold its annual BBQ Smoke Off Fundraiser this fall, but Buol isn’t deterred.
“We have an amazing PR committee that kind of oversees some of our fundraising efforts out in the public," she said, "and we’ve been brainstorming some ideas for stuff that can be done through social distancing.”
By spring, they hope to hold their trivia night again — which, like the BBQ, has proven successful.
“We’ve always been so thankful for the communities that we serve,” Buol said, “because the businesses in those communities are always willing to lend a hand or make a donation.”
People can donate by mailing checks to the Louisa County Ambulance service, 105 Gamble St., Columbus Junction. Assistant Director Lynn Croft and Director Linda Verink have already begun searching for other grant opportunities. With those applications due in November or January, Buol is hoping winter will bring more funds in as well.
