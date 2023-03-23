WAPELLO — Louisa County’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget was approved by the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, following a public hearing that drew no comments.

According to the public hearing notice, the budget includes total revenue and other sources of $14,194,348; and total expenditures and other uses of $15,631,970, which leaves a shortfall of $1,437,622.

That deficit will be covered by the budget’s $7,622,821 estimated beginning balance on July 1, 2023, leading to the budget’s ending balance on June 30, 2024 of $6,185,299.

The Urban Area tax levy under the FY 24 budget is slightly under $6.95 per $1,000 taxable value, while the Rural Area tax levy is projected to be slightly over $9.68 per $1,000 taxable valuation. Those levies are both higher than the current amounts.

State reports show the county’s FY 23 Urban tax levy is just under $6.64 per $1,000, while the Rural tax levy is slightly above $9.21 per $1,000.

In other action, the board set an April 11 public hearing to consider a recommendation from the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone nine parcels in the Newport and Wapello areas from A-1 to B-1.

According to previous discussions, the recommendation follows goals and objectives included in the county’s comprehensive Plan 2040 to focus on business development opportunities related to the U.S. Highway 61 relocation.

The board also approved the A. Howell Subdivision near Fredonia and reviewed the proposed Green Acres Subdivision near Morning Sun. Final action on the Green Acres Subdivision is expected in a couple of weeks.

The board also met with conservation board executive director Katie Hammond, general assistance director Cyndi Mears and county engineer Adam Shutt for their regular department updates.

Hammond reported the conservation board had met at Eden Park the previous day to inspect actual and potential development sites for a bottle-filling drinking fountain, playground and other features.

She reported a $20,000 grant from Delta Dental had been awarded for the drinking fountain.

The RUSH Auction was scheduled for April 2 at Buckman’s Clubhouse; 7450 County Road X37; Morning Sun, Hammond also reminded the board.

Mears provided the board with an update on client contacts and food pantry use from the previous month. She also said a community services brochure was being updated and she would begin seeking funding assistance to publish the revised flier.

The secondary roads department crew has been busy hauling rock, Shutt told the board, adding a reminder that rock would be higher after March 30. He said the field crews were also busy with tree removal and other work.

Shutt also presented a proposed project schedule and cost estimate for the planned upgrade of the Grandview Bypass roadways.

According to the schedule and Shutt’s discussion, work in the 2023 calendar year will include grading, base work and gravel to prepare 160th Street for paving in 2024. An OttaSeal base coat option for 160th Street may also be considered in 2023.

Additional 2023 work will include bid letting for paving of the 160th-G44X intersection upgrade, with the actual work projected for completion later in the year.

The schedule also included asphalt overlay on Jackson Street in Grandview and widening and asphalt work on G48/CR 252 going into Grandview in 2024; and asphalt overlay on Old 61/140th Avenue.

Shutt estimated total local funding for the projects would be around $525,000 over two fiscal years; with another $700,000 in Farm to Market funding in FY 24.