WAPELLO — During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors continued to discuss establishing an Emergency Medical Services Advisory Council. More questions than answers appeared though, leading the board to ultimately agree to table action on the council until its Feb. 7 meeting.

However, before settling on that decision, the supervisors did revisit some of the issues surrounding their approval in December of a resolution identifying EMS as an essential service in the county.

According to previous discussions, the designation will eventually lead to a referendum seeking public approval for a tax to fund ambulance services in Louisa County.

Currently, the Morning Sun Ambulance Service, Louisa County Ambulance Service and Wapello Community Ambulance Service all provide service in the county and some surrounding areas.

The advisory council would apparently set the referendum parameters, including the amount of tax and whether it would be solely based on property or a combination of property and income tax.

Any tax would need 60% voter approval to be enacted.

While those details appear to be settled, other questions concerning the membership size of the advisory council, who the members would represent, how long they might serve and even if the council is permanent or temporary appeared to remain unanswered.

Even with those questions unresolved, the supervisors agreed they needed to move forward.

“I think (it) should be put on the next agenda and invite the ambulance groups here,” supervisor Shawn Maine suggested.

Supervisor Brad Quigley agreed the ambulance services could provide important information on their operations and would be key potential membership pools for the advisory council.

Previously the supervisors had also discussed one member of the council being a supervisor and someone from the public also serving, but a five-member council raised its own questions.

“With five persons, that’s not very many,” local resident Bill Small, a former volunteer with the Wapello ambulance before it became a city-operated service, pointed out.

Quigley agreed and indicated a seven-member council would be better starting out.

Maine then asked about the timeframe to have the referendum on the ballot.

County auditor/election commissioner Sandi Sturgell said she would need to check dates; and also said Iowa law prevented some referendum questions from being included on some regularly scheduled elections.

Maine said getting those questions answered were critical, since voters needed to approve any tax or the effort would end.

The Feb. 7 meeting could provide those answers.

In other action on Tuesday, the supervisors accepted a $6,350 bid submitted by Odessa Mechanical for a new furnace installation in the county food pantry building.

Jerry Koering, representative for Assured Partners, the county’s health insurance broker, met with the board and provided an update on the county’s partially self-funded health program.

Under a plan he presented to the board, premium costs will go up 6% with the county covering a larger share of the self-funded reserve.

The board also met with Louisa Development Group (LDG) Executive Director Cole Smith, who provided the LDG’s 2022 Annual Report. Smith also requested the supervisors increase its annual LDG contribution from $12,000 to $20,000.

Later in the meeting, the board approved a $16,000 allocation, if the LDG Board of Directors is regenerated.

The supervisors also:

Approved the treasurer’s semi-annual report;

Approved the auditor’s quarterly report;

Approved a liquor license renewal for Casey’s (Newport);

Continued to review Fiscal Year 2024 department budgets and other financial information.