Louisa County Conservation Board approves sale of part of Hoover Nature Trail corridor

WAPELLO — A recommendation to sell additional portions of the undeveloped Hoover Nature Trail corridor south of Iowa Highway 78 to two adjacent property owners has been approved by the Louisa County Conservation Board.

The board agreed during a special meeting Monday to recommend to the county board of supervisors that Jay and Teresa Hutcheson and Susan Barron both be offered their adjoining half of a 3.14-acre parcel of the former railroad right of way.

Earlier this year the LCCB had provided a similar recommendation to the supervisors for several parcels that adjoined property owned by McDonald, Ltd. That property was eventually sold to the farm corporation for around $3,131 per acre, the same price the Hutchesons and Barron agreed to pay.

Louisa County Conservation Board Executive Director Katie Hammond said she would present the recommendation to the board of supervisors, which will need to set a public hearing before taking any action on the recommendation.

Earlier, the LCCB announced it was examining various tracts of the corridor to determine which ones will likely not be feasible to develop as a trail. Those sections may eventually be included in future sales, with the proceeds of any sale expected to be earmarked for future park and trail development in the county.

In other action during the special meeting, Hammond reported she had talked with county attorney Adam Parsons about scheduling a training session on Iowa’s Open Meetings Law.

The LCCB agreed to settle a complaint over a Sept 19 meeting the board agreed failed to meet the law requirements. Part of the settlement included holding the training session.

Jan. 26 was identified as a possible date for the training, but Hammond indicated she would need to confirm that with Parsons.

The board also reviewed progress on its Eden Park playground installation. Miscommunication and other problems apparently led to one part of the playground being too close to a sidewalk. Hammond indicated she was still in communication with the contractor and the playground equipment provider over solutions and would continue to keep the board updated on a final resolution.

One option includes relocating the sidewalk and widening it to allow a picnic table or other amenities to be installed.

In final action, the board began reviewing its Fiscal Year 2024 budget requirements.