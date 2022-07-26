Louisa County Conservation Board moves ahead with land sales

WAPELLO - A special meeting of the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) on Monday did not lead to any official action, but LCCB members did informally agree to move forward with the possible sale of several sections of the board’s Hoover Nature Trail (HNT).

The sections would include parcels that are located south of Iowa Highway 78 near Morning Sun and another piece that is about 2.5 miles northeast of Morning Sun.

Neighboring property owners to at least two of the parcels have previously inquired about acquiring the sections adjacent to them, but the board had delayed a decision while it considered the parcels’ development potential.

Several board members indicated during Monday’s meeting they felt the identified sections were no longer viable for trail development because they were already or had been tilled for agricultural purposes or other reasons.

According to previous discussions, the clearing was apparently completed by the adjacent owners under the belief they owned the properties, which were originally established as a railroad right of way corridor.

However, during an earlier LCCB meeting, which several of those owners attended, Louisa County Attorney Adam Parsons explained a decade-old court case had determined the conservation board was the owner of the parcels.

Despite that opinion, the discussion by the LCCB about keeping the parcels continued over the years. Opponents of the trail development have argued that since much of the trail is broken up and only about seven miles of the estimated 17 miles in the county have been developed, the future of any additional development is unlikely.

LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond told the board on Monday that the Louisa County Trail Council had developed a comprehensive plan to develop the corridor as a trail, but the effort had faltered because of staff turnover and funding issues.

She said several large sections of the county-owned ground though did remain and said some private owners had also agreed to allow the public access during much of the year.

She indicated that with grant and other funding and a renewed incentive for development, more of the trail could be built.

Board member Elizabeth Kling agreed, explaining she felt that even with the corridor’s fragmented condition, it still represented a good opportunity for trail development, especially in the areas where some of the larger county holdings were located.

Board member Joellen Schantz was not as certain, but suggested the primary concern for her was to manage the parts that had already been developed.

The board eventually agreed to focus on the parcels south of Highway 78 and the one northeast of Morning Sun. Rob McDonald had previously asked about the parcels adjacent to his land south of Highway 78.

LCCB officials said two other landowners might also be interested in other sections in that area.

The other site that could go up for sale is a short section that splits property owned by Black’s Bluff, INC.

The board directed Hammond to contact the adjacent owners and confirm any interest in acquiring the property. Board members said an appraisal, which would be completed by any interested buyers, would be used to set the price for the land.

They also said any proceeds from the sale would go toward development of other trail sections. The board members specifically pointed to additional developments in the Columbus Junction area, where a two-mile section has already been constructed near the LCCB’s Chinkapin Bluffs Recreation Area.