Louisa County Conservation encourages visitors to take new survey

LOUISA COUNTY – Louisa County Conservation is looking for feedback.

Its website offers a link to the 2021 “Your Opinion Matters” survey.The survey will provide Louisa County Conservation with statistics and information, and help them create improvement plans and projects over the next five to 10 years. Additionally, the information collected by the survey helps making decisions and applying for grants.

“We decided to reach out to the public because these areas that we manage are managed for the public to use, and we have such a wide variety of areas… We really want to get an idea of what direction the public wants us to go in the next few years so we that can base our ideas and suggestions and fundraising off of the people’s priorities,” said Naturalist Lana McComb

The short survey takes three to five minutes to answer four questions; the longer version can take six to 20 minutes to complete.

“If you’re a frequent user of any of the Louisa County areas, the longer survey would give you the opportunity to really give us some specific information,” McComb said. “If you’re more of a general user, you can start with the short version.”