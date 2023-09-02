The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is informing people to drive safely over Labor Day weekend, as law enforcement in Louisa County will be out making sure people stay safe.

According to a press release, the Columbus Junction Police Department, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau are teaming up through the unofficial end of summer in an effort to lower speeds and incidents of impaired driving in Louisa County. Motorists in Louisa County can expect extra patrols.

On Average, 447 lives are lost due to traffic accidents every year. The number of people killed in accidents over the Labor Day weekend has increased by 38 percent between 2012 and 2021. The primary role of GTSB is to help reduce fatalities and serious injuries on Iowa roadways and to help educate the public on emerging trends in vehicle safety.

The Iowa State patrol will also increase the amount of enforcement. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, 250 deaths have been recorded this year as of Aug. 31. This is 42 deaths higher than the five-year average at this time and 30 deaths higher than the number of deaths last year. Also last year there were 40 deaths in the final weeks of summer and 30 percent of them were alcohol-related.

GTSB reminds motorists that impaired driving can also have a considerable financial impact, with the average drunk driving case costing $10,000 in legal fees, fines, court costs, lost work time, and higher insurance rates.