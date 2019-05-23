WAPELLO — Brian Hall of Wapello has accepted the position of Louisa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) coordinator, Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner, who serves as the agency’s chair, has announced.
Hall replaces Staci Griffin, who resigned in March to accept a different position.
Turner said a start date for Hall had not been set, but that Hall was already meeting with local residents impacted by flooding and attending other meetings. He said other details on Hall’s appointment also still needed to be worked out.
According to Turner, Hall is a long-time resident of Louisa County, but has also lived in Nevada and other states. He served in the military and has a background in management and emergency services.
