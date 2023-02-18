WAPELLO — The Louisa County Public Health Service’s home health program received possibly one of the best surveys her agency had ever received during a recent recertification process, LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith reported to the Louisa County Board of Health on Tuesday.

Smith said the survey, which is conducted every three years by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, was completed over a three-day period in January.

“It was a really good survey,” she said.

According to Smith, the surveyor had found one failure to complete a new, working Plan of Care after the LCPHS had received a doctor’s order. Smith said the order had been charted and was being followed, but because the order had come in during the busy Christmas period, the POC had not been updated.

Smith assured the board members the oversight had been a solitary incident and said the LCPHS had actually implemented the POC update process before the survey was conducted.

“We caught (the POC update requirement) in November and we fixed it,” she said.

In other action, the board approved two documentation guideline policy amendments that Smith indicated would relieve the staff from conducting some care assessments that are not required.

The Board also approved Smith’s annual performance evaluation.

Board of Health Chair Joellen Schantz said she and board member Shawn Maine had conducted the evaluation, which had also included reviews of Smith’s performance by the LCPHS staff.

“Basically, there were no real concerns. Everything was pretty positive,” she said, joking that her “recommendation would be to keep (Roxanne).”

Smith also provided updated information on the current budget and proposed budget; as well as public health numbers.

County sanitarian Brian Thye also provided updated environmental health numbers during his report.