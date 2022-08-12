Louisa County remains vigilant for Monkeypox

WAPELLO - Monkeypox has not yet been reported in Louisa County; and although public health administrator Roxanne Smith is hopeful that will continue, the Louisa County Board of Health (BOH) learned Tuesday Smith and her staff at the Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) will remain vigilant.

“We’re staying on top of it,” she told the board members, adding the virus was not yet considered a major threat to the general population’s health.

Smith explained early data was showing people in the gay/bisexual and men who have sex with other men were showing the highest number of cases and were the focus for treatment.

“That is really the targeted population and that is where the vast number of cases they are seeing,” she said.

Despite that, Smith said a person outside of those target populations could pick up the virus if they are exposed to an infected person and her staff was prepared to respond.

She said vaccines were being stored in strategic areas around the state, although none was currently in Louisa County.

“I doubt if we ever get it,” Smith said about the vaccine.

Smith also provided a short Fiscal Year 22 recap of COVID vaccinations data and revenue.

According to the data sheet Smith provided, nearly $78,220 in COVID-19 revenue was collected by the LCPHS through June 2022. That included nearly $59,713 in staff time dedicated to case investigations, vaccine administration, education and other activities.

Another $7,527 was used to purchase a vaccine fridge, with nearly $7,647 for vaccine supplies, coolers, tents, mileage and other costs.

The LCPHS also collected $4,107 that was paid to Community Health Center (CHC) subcontracted services. Another $774 or about 10 percent of the total, was being held by the Iowa Department of Public Health and had not yet been reimbursed.

Smith also reported nearly $2,379 in COVID vaccine administration fees had been received by the LCPHS from January 2022 through July 2022. Another $790 had been billed, but not yet received.

Smith reminded the board members the LCPHS had not charged for administering the COVID vaccine until January of this year.

The BOH also reviewed the public health’s overall FY 22 budget and the first month’s financial information for FY 23.

Co-county sanitarian Brian Thye also provided updates on environmental health activities. Both Thye and co-sanitarian Bruce Hudson also reviewed a form that property owners seeking a waiver from certain sewage disposal rules must complete.

The two said the petition for waiver the property owners must complete and submit to either the Iowa Department of Natural Resources or the local public health service, would not alter the current procedures they follow.