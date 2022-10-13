Louisa County reports increase in drug arrests

WAPELLO – The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reports seeing a major spike in the number of drug arrests in September compared to the previous months and years, having 120 arrests in August and September.

According to a press release from the department, this number is double the amount a year earlier. The release also said that most of the arrests come between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. It reports night Deputies are working hard and diligently to keep roads safe and narcotics off our streets. Commonly the Columbus Junction Police Department assists in these arrests and cases.

Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt, who issued the release, could not be reached Thursday for comment on possible reasons for the spike. According to the press release, some of the arrests include:

08/01/22- Hwy 92/L Ave- Columbus Junction- Male subject, age 21, Columbus Junction, IA- Charged with D felony possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (Mari), possession of drug paraphernalia & failure to obey a stop sign.

08/02/2022- G44X/160th St.- Grandview- Male subject, age 42, Davenport, IA- Charged with operating while intoxicated, first offense.

08/06/22- Hwy 92/N Ave- Columbus Junction- Male subject, age 46, Rock Island, IL- Charged with possession of methamphetamine & possession of drug paraphernalia.

08/11/22- Hwy 61/130th St. Wapello- Male subject, age 36, Burlington, IA- Charged with possession of a controlled substance (Mari) 3rd Offense & permitting unauthorized person to drive her vehicle.

08/14/22- Hwy 61/130th St. Wapello- Male subject, age 40, Burlington, IA- Charged with possession of a controlled substance (Mari) 3rd Offense & driving under suspension

08/14/22- Hwy 92/Hwy 61- Grandview- Male subject, age 45, Muscatine, IA- Charged with possession of methamphetamine & possession of drug paraphernalia. Female subject, age 49, New Boston, IL- charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Female subject, 59, Muscatine, IA- charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

8/17/22 – Hwy 61/170th St.- Letts- Female subject, age 48, Rolla MO- Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia & Male subject, age 53, House Springs MO- Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

8/19/22- Hwy 92/Hwy 70- Columbus Junction- Male subject, age 51, Chicago- Charged with possession of a controlled substance (Mari) & providing false Identification to law enforcement.

8/20/22- Co Rd G56/I Ave- Wapello- Male subject, age 33, of Bixby MO- Charged with possession of a controlled substance (Mari) 3rd Offense.

08/26/22- 180th St/F. Ave- Muscatine- Female subject, age 28 of Muscatine, IA- Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

08/26/22- Hwy 61/Mill St.- Wapello- Female subject, age 22, Buffalo, IA- Charged with possession of controlled substance (Mari) & pending driving while under the influence charges.

08/27/22- 300 Block Vernon St. Grandview- Male subject, age 34, Grandview, IA- Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

09/01/22- E. Jackson St./S Main St- Grandview- Male subject, age 37, Grandview, IA- Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

09/01/22- Hwy 61/J. Ave- Wapello- Female subject, age 20, Morning Sun, IA- Charged with possession of controlled substance (THC Wax), possession of drug paraphernalia & speeding.

09/03/22- Hwy 92- 23000 block- Columbus Junction- Male subject, age 65, Columbus Junction- Charged with possession of controlled substance (Mari) & possession of drug paraphernalia. Male subject, age 42, New London, IA- Charged with possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine) 2nd offense & possession of drug paraphernalia.

09/03/22- Hwy 61/Washington St.- Wapello- Male subject, age 50, Galva IL- Charged with possession of controlled substance (Mari) 3rd offense.

09/04/22- Hwy 61/145th St. – Wapello- Male subject, age 52, Davenport, IA- Charged with possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine) 3rd offense, possession of a controlled substance (Mari) 3rd offense, & possession of drug paraphernalia. Female subject, 34, Davenport, IA- - Charged with possession of controlled substance (Mari) & possession of drug paraphernalia. Male subject, age 63, Davenport, IA- Charged with possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) 3rd offense, possession of a controlled substance (Mari), operating while intoxicated, driving while barred & possession of drug paraphernalia.

09/05/22- Hwy 92/P Ave- Columbus Junction- Female subject, Age 41, Chicago- Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

09/07/22- Surrey Dr.- Wapello- Female subject, age 55, Coralville, IA- Charged with operating while intoxicated, driving under suspension, operating non-registered vehicle & no insurance.

09/11/22- Hwy 61/G56 – Wapello- male subject, 35, Wapello, IA- Charged with operating while intoxicated 2nd offense, driving under suspension & operation w/out ignition interlock device.

09/11/22- Hwy 61/G56-Wapello- male subject, age 38, Muscatine, IA- Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

09/14/22- 100 Block Jefferson St.- Grandview- Male subject, 41, Grandview, IA- CCharged with operating while intoxicated.

09/14/22- Franklin St.- Wapello- male subject, age 26, Wapello, IA- Charged with possession of a controlled substance (Mari), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and no insurance.

09/20/22- 100 Block Madison St.- Grandview- Male subject, 32, Letts, IA- Charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense, possession of a controlled substance (mari) 2nd offense, class D felony operating while intoxicated 3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia & open container.

09/24/22- Hwy 61/130th St.- Wapello- Male subject, age 56, Orlando FL- Charged with operating while intoxicated. Male subject, age 57, Davenport, IA- Charged with possession of a controlled substance (Mari) & possession of drug paraphernalia.

09/28/22- Hwy 92/N Ave.- Columbus Junction- female subject, age 25, Muscatine, IA- Charged with possession of controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms), possession of a controlled substance (mari) & possession of drug paraphernalia.

09/28/22- Hwy 61/65th St.- Wapello- female subject, age 18, Burlington, IA- Charged with possession of a controlled substance D felony 3rd offense (Mari + Meth), driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia and 5th degree possession of stolen property.