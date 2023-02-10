WAPELLO — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the community that through Feb. 17, the office is teaming up with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to provide more enforcement on Louisa County roadways, especially during Super Bowl LVII this weekend.

Motorists are reminded if they plan to drink alcohol, they should plan for a sober ride home. People hosting parties are reminded to take care of their guests.

“It’s really opened up for all the deputies who have signed up to come out over the weekend,” said Louisa County chief deputy Brandon Marquardt. “It really focuses on impaired driving so it will be in later hours. They will go out and look for violations on our main roadways – Highways 61 and 92 in Louisa County.”

He said the number of impaired drivers tends to pick up when a special event, such as the Super Bowl, is going on.

In 2021, over 13,700 drivers were arrested for OWI in Iowa. The average cost of an OWI is $5,000, including fees, fines and insurance increases. The average cost of a Super Bowl ticket is also $5,000.

Safety Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes says, “GTSB’s mission is to reduce deaths and serious injuries on outcomes.”

He recommends people planning to drink choose a designated driver. People hosting parties should serve food, non-alcoholic beverages, and stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter and take keys from anyone who has had too much to drink.

The GTSB works with city, county, state and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce deaths and injuries on Iowa’s roadways using federally funded grants.