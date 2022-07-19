Louisa County studies guidelines for waiver

WAPELLO — Construction of a flood protection berm around the Louisa County Transfer Station in Wapello may have been averted for the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency because of a close threat.

LRSWA Chair Brad Quigley offered that assessment on Tuesday during the agency's quarterly meeting.

According to Quigley and previous discussions, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources used recently revised federal floodplain maps to determine the transfer station was located within the 100-year floodplain of Otter Creek.

After making that determination, the DNR issued a report stating the transfer station needed to be surrounded by the berm to protect it from flooding.

Quigley said the estimated cost of the berm was around $500,000, which prompted the solid waste agency to hire an engineering firm to make its own flood elevation assessment.

The firm’s survey confirmed the federal maps and the flood wall determination. However, during a later meeting to discuss the findings, DNR representatives offered a different option after Quigley said the berm’s cost was too high and the LRSWA might have to consider closing the facility.

He told the rest of the agency members the DNR representatives said a waiver could be issued for the LCTS. The waiver would allow the LRSWA to operate without the berm, provided it complied with some operating guidelines.

One of the guidelines would require the local agency to clean the collection building each night. That would require a second trailer to store the collected debris.

It could also mean the facility would need a more dependable water source, since the current well is not capable of delivering the required water pressure for cleaning.

Running a water line from Wapello might meet that need, Quigley said.

Another requirement would be that specialty waste, such as tires, appliances and other recyclables would have to elevated above the 100-year floodplain or stored in rolloff containers that could be moved to higher ground if necessary, Quigley said.

LRSWA Secretary and LCTS Manager Joellen Schantz, who also attended the DNR meeting with Quigley, said the next step would be to develop a plan that would be submitted to the DNR with the waiver request.

She will contact Klingner and Associates, Burlington, which conducted the floodplain survey of the LCTS, about completing the plan. She said the work must be completed by September 2023.

In other action, the LRSWA agreed to raise its fee for tires by 50 cents a tire, effective immediately. Under the new fee, it will cost $3.50 each to dispose of tires up to 17 inches; $10.50 for truck tires; and $25.50 for tractor or larger tires.

The LRSWA members also agreed to maintain it decision to grant 3% salary stipends to its part-time work crew. The stipend issue came up because the county supervisors are reconsidering the list of eligible county employees who will receive the additional payment.

In final action, a settlement appeared to be reached between Glen Ball and Jay Kemp over the ownership of steel pipe that had been stored at the county landfill for over 13 years.