Louisa County Supervisors attend tasks

WAPELLO — The start of a new year also means the agenda for the first meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors will be filled with routine resolutions and other house-keeping duties. Often, these activities normally need little description or clarification.

Tuesday’s meeting of the board mostly followed that script, although with new supervisor Shawn Maine taking his seat for the first time following his election in November, there were a few curves in the normal process.

The most notable involved a board discussion on bidding for a new furnace/air conditioning system in the county’s Wapello food pantry building, 407 Washington St.

According to a previous report from general assistance director Cyndi Mears, pantry workers have raised concerns over the system for several years and the supervisors agreed after the latest reports to look into a replacement.

Supervisor Brad Quigley contacted a local HVAC contractor and presented an estimate for two systems, an 80 percent efficient unit and another that was 96 percent efficient.

Quigley suggested the 96 percent system because of the longevity of the systems and the potential cost-savings with the better efficiency. During further discussion though, Maine learned the county’s threshold for taking bids on projects was $6,000, which he then pointed out was exceeded by the quote for the more efficient unit.

“We can get another bid,” Quigley said, and the board agreed.

A specifications sheet will be developed, and a request for bids will be published.

There also needed to be a little more explanation provided on the county’s 2023 Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Wellness Agreement, which provides wellness opportunities for county employees.

Auditor Sandi Sturgell explained the program does not just focus on physical health, but also other activities, such as financial health options.

Quigley said around 23 employees had used the program since it was launched last year. The new agreement would represent the first full year for the program.

It was approved by the board.

Several routine resolutions were also approved by the board, including ones:

• Authorizing the county engineer to certify and execute construction documents related to Farm to Market and federal/state aid projects; to close roads in case of emergency; and to collect federal aid for road and bridge repair;

• Setting meetings, claims and payroll practices;

• Approving the Master Matrix;

• Appointing supervisor Chris Ball as the county’s delegate to the South Iowa Area Crime Commission and county sheriff Brad Turner as the alternate;

• Naming Quigley to serve on the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission board of Directors.

The supervisors also approved the Louisa County Historic Preservation Commission’s (HPC) 2022 Annual Report, after meeting with commission member Kathy Vance.

Vance said submission of the annual report to the State Historical Society of Iowa would preserve grant eligibility and also outlined the HPC’s past and upcoming activities.

The board also reviewed countywide board appointments and approved $99,322 in claims.

A right-of-way construction application from Sharon Telephone Company/Huntel Engineering to upgrade broadband in the Lone Tree area was also approved by the board during its weekly update from county engineer Adam Shutt.

Shutt also followed up with earlier discussions he held with the board over the possibility of building a new storage shed for salt and an equipment cold storage shed at the secondary roads headquarters site in Wapello.

He suggested the supervisors consider funding part of the proposed construction with the county’s sales tax revenue.

The board also approved the appointment of Ball as its new chair and Maine as the chair pro-tem.