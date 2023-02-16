WAPELLO — Louisa County is already looking at a tight Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget, but the county board of supervisors learned Tuesday that even more belt-tightening may be needed.

According to financial information provided at the board’s Feb. 7 meeting, the county could face a nearly $1.4 million shortfall with its revenue and expenditures in the next fiscal year. That means the county’s projected beginning balance of $7,622,921 on July 1 will need to be tapped to cover the deficit, unless expenditures are cut or additional revenue found.

At Tuesday’s meeting, however, County Engineer Adam Shutt and Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston each highlighted funding problems they might face because of the county’s budget figures and other issues.

Shutt said he had been warning for the past few years over the funding his secondary roads department had been receiving. Shutt had previously reminded the supervisors that under a state formula for distributing Road Use Tax funds, counties must provide a minimum of 75% of eligible funding to their secondary roads departments or lose some of the RUT funding.

In his budget request presented several weeks ago, Shutt asked the supervisors for an increase in that eligible funding and presented figures showing various revenue amounts generated with higher percentages.

During its Feb. 7 budget discussions, the supervisors agreed to stick with the 75% figure.

In his discussion with the board on Tuesday, Shutt said the supervisors already had decided against using local sales tax and if the eligible funding percentage was not increased, he likely would need to begin looking at budget cuts.

“I don’t know what you guys are thinking,” Shutt said, suggesting the board needed to provide some guidance on potential cuts.

Supervisor Brad Quigley explained part of the problem was with state officials, but he requested Shutt put together more information and the supervisors would then meet with him to continue the discussion.

Meanwhile, Huston and Columbus Junction City Council member Hal Prior presented a possibly even more dire situation involving the Louisa County Ambulance Service.

Huston told the board the ambulance service, which the city began operating on Jan. 1, 2022, was continuing to be a financial drain on the city. He indicated the service could lose about $100,000 this year; and since the Louisa County Ambulance Service served six communities, Tyson, northern Louisa County and portions of Muscatine County, it was not reasonable to assume Columbus Junction property owners should bear most of that deficit.

The supervisors and the city officials agreed the potential funding from a proposed essential services tax would be a significant help, but even if a super majority of voters approve the tax in a referendum this fall, it would be 18 months before any revenue would flow to the service.

Quigley again said state officials efforts to reduce property taxes and other revenue sources were a concern and suggested more talks with Columbus Junction and other officials were needed.

In a related action on the upcoming referendum, the board tabled action to name anyone to the advisory council that will develop a recommendation on the referendum language.

The appointments are expected to be finalized at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting.

In other action Tuesday, the supervisors:

Accepted a $10,500 bid from Evolve Contracting to remove ceiling panels and other material to determine plumbing and other repair needs at the sheriff’s office.

Approved a resolution linking the county’s mileage rate to the IRS standard rate.

Received department updates from Veterans Affairs Director Adam Caudle and Public Health Administrator Roxanne Smith.