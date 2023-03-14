WAPELLO — No final decisions have been made by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on the county’s proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, although the supervisors have reviewed and informally accepted all county department spending and other proposals.

However, during the board meeting on Tuesday, county engineer Adam Shutt asked supervisors how the secondary roads department should respond to a continuing financial need.

Shutt had originally asked the supervisors to help fund his department using local option sales tax revenue or the county’s American Rescue Plan allocation.

Shutt had also suggested the supervisors could boost the road department’s percentage of Rural and General Basic tax levies. According to previous discussions, the maximum levy available to the department is $3 per $1,000 taxable valuation, but for the past decade or more the county has limited the department’s spending to 75% of the maximum.

The is the minimum amount a county can assess without losing some of its state road use tax allocation.

When he raised the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, supervisor Chris Ball offered an option.

“I’m thinking we need to bring 150,000 (dollars) out of the LOST,” he said, explaining he had not previously discussed that proposal with the other supervisors.

Shutt said that would raise the overall department spending to around 82 or 83%, which would be an improvement over the current amount.

Supervisor Brad Quigley agreed Ball’s suggestion had not been discussed and said he was opposed to using LOST revenue to fund general department activities.

He and other county officials also pointed out the Iowa Legislature was currently discussing eliminating local option sales taxes and developing a statewide tax, with some proceeds being funneled back to local governments.

There could also be other tax proposals presented that could affect other county property taxes, county auditor Sandi Elliott reminded the board.

Because of those possibilities, Quigley said he favored earmarking the county’s LOST funding specifically to a project. He said the funds could then replace money Shutt already had in the budget for that project.

“Find a project,” supervisor Shawn Maine agreed.

Shutt said he would develop a list of possible projects and present it later to the board.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Met with emergency management services coordinator Brian Hall for department updates on emergency management, E911 and safety issues;

• Accepted a three-year, $169,900 contract with Eide-Bailey for annual auditing services;

• Approved $90,668 in claims;

• Received a formal resignation letter from county assessor Cathy Smith, effective July 7;

• Accepted a $166,974 bid from Evolve Contracting for paint, ceiling, plumbing and other repair work at the jail;

The supervisors also met with a resident of Woodland Trailer Park, who suggested he had been singled out by owner Cody McCleary for trash in the park.

Ron Jacobs Jr. said he had been served with an eviction notice for trash in his lot. However, Jacobs said the trash, which included old paint cans, had been there prior to him moving into the park; and he had previously complained to McCleary about them.

The supervisors suggested Jacobs consult an attorney.