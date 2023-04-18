WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed during its regular weekly meeting Tuesday to fast-track the rezoning of nine property parcels from A-1 to B-1.

The board approved the changes following a public hearing that drew no comments and then agreed to waive the final two readings of a resolution amending the county’s planning and zoning maps to reflect the new classifications.

The county’s planning and zoning commission had initially approved a rezoning recommendation for the parcels, which include four pieces near the U.S. Highway 61 and Iowa Highway 78 intersection east of Morning Sun and five areas just west of Wapello, during its March 7 meeting.

Commission members explained at that time they were recommending the change to the supervisors in a proactive action aimed at taking advantage of the planned U.S. Highway 61 relocation.

The commissioners also pointed to the updated Louisa County Comprehensive Plan 2040 for its guidance in selecting the rezoned parcels. That plan, which was completed last year, identified the highway relocation as a key business development opportunity and included rezoning as an important contributor to those opportunities.

In other action during the supervisors meeting, public health administrator Roxanne Smith and County Engineer Adam Shutt presented their regular department updates to the board.

In her monthly report, Smith reminded the supervisors the Louisa County Board of Health would meet later in the day and would cover the same issues.

Smith said she had been busy completing regular grant renewal requests and finishing up a quarterly program report, provided a children’s vaccine program update and summarized audit reports the public health staff was completing.

Smith also said she and her staff were continuing to work on Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement processes, reporting and analyses.

Supervisor Brad Quigley questioned Smith on possible ideas she could provide to help local residents who might need meal assistance. Smith suggested the two meet to discuss the issue.

She also reported both her department’s nursing and aide staffs were at full strength and were taking referrals for home health, homemaker and other assistance.

In his report, Shutt reported the secondary roads crew was continuing to wash and clean bridges, blading and other maintenance work. Shutt said he had distributed the approved plans for the Grandview Bypass work and would be waiting for bids to be returned.

Shutt also reported a bridge on County Road H22 had been inspected and remained off-limits for participation in the state’s new overweight permit program. Shutt said the bridge was built in 1959 and was not designed for the heavier 90,000-pound loads allowed under the new state permits.

Shutt had previously reported receiving calls about opening H22 to the heavier loads but had declined because of the bridge’s condition. He indicated the latest inspection confirmed that decision.

As part of his report, the board also approved an application from Eastern Iowa Light and Power to bore across County Road G36 in Union Township.

The supervisors also approved the county auditor and recorder’s third-quarter office reports.

Louisa County Emergency Management Services Director Brian Hall also distributed a flood forecast for the county, showing a 95% chance of moderate long-range flood risk this year.

In a flyer he distributed to the supervisors, Hall urged residents to stay updated on river levels and to register at https://homelandsecurityu.iowa.gov/alert-iowa/ to receive emergency notifications.