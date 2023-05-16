WAPELLO — An effort to identify the perimeter of the Indian Slough Wildlife area and several easements established on that site around 35 years ago will move forward, with new bids expected to be requested from surveyors later this year.

The Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB) agreed Monday, during its regular monthly meeting, which was held at Chinkapin Bluffs Recreation Area near Columbus Junction, to seek the new survey bids.

According to previous reports and an update provided by LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond on Monday, an original $36,000 survey bid was accepted from French-Reneker Associates, Fairfield, but the work was delayed after questions developed over the survey plan.

Hammond said the company submitted a new $37,440 proposal this year after the LCCB decided to continue moving forward. However, the board decided to decline that proposal and agreed to seek completely new bids after talking with County Engineer Adam Shutt about the project.

Shutt suggested the rebidding after hearing board members explained they wanted pins installed to permanently locate the easement and property boundaries.

Hammond said she would develop a scope of work and re-advertise the survey work for this winter.

According to the previous reports, the latest easement issues developed in 2021 after Hammond began investigating the LCCB’s participation in the federal Emergency Watershed Protection Floodplain Easement (EWP-FPE) program. Over 900 acres of the wildlife area were initially identified as possibly being eligible, with a possible easement payment of around $1 million.

However, following a review of previous easement records, it was discovered there had possibly been two different previous easements attached to the same property on the area, which would eliminate some of the acreage from the new program.

Because of the confusion, the LCCB eventually opted to seek new surveys to locate the old easements.

The board will consider its next steps after receiving the new bids.

In other action on Monday, the board agreed to approve a Fiscal Year 2023 budget amendment. According to figures provided by Hammond, the budget should see an additional $77,729 in revenue from the sale of unused Hoover Nature Trail corridor sections and a Delta Dental grant used to purchase a drinking fountain at Eden Park.

Adjustments or amendments to the budget’s expenditures will include an $11,481 increase in salaries to cover a retirement payout for longtime employee Jeff Snyder; and $6,200 increase in public education services to cover grant-funded expenses through the Community Foundation of Louisa County.

Hammond and Operations Supervisor Noah Robb also reported on the upcoming Langwood Adventure Day on June 3; water had been turned on at all parks except Flaming Prairie; and all areas were open except Flaming Prairie and Snively’s.

In final action, the board accepted new farming bids for the 2024 farm program.

The board approved three-year contracts beginning in 2024 with Boe McLaughlin, Chinkapin Bluffs, $9,880; and Cairo Woods, $6,310; and from Chad Hayes, Indian Slough, $11,374.

