Louisa County to use rescue funds for government services

WAPELLO — Louisa County’s $2.14 million allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan will be used for general government services, but no specific projects have been selected, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday.

Under that category, the county could allocate the funds for a wide variety of projects that are not related to a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic effects.

County auditor Sandi Sturgell told the board it had that option because the county’s allocation from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program was below $10 million.

The SLFRF was established to provide state, local and Tribal governments with the financial assistance to replace lost revenue. An interim final rule implementing the SLFRF was issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in 2021. It included authorization for counties to allocate up to $10 million of their total SLFRF allocation as lost revenue to spend on government services.

The supervisors and Sturgell quickly began compiling a list of projects they said could be candidates for the funding, including sidewalk and other surfacing repairs at the courthouse, annex and County Complex; courthouse windows, air conditioners at the Complex public records scanning, sheriff’s office remodel and other work.

Supervisor Brad Quigley said after the meeting that the funds could help the supervisors decide on the fate of the former Louisa County Jail. He pointed out the roof had started to leak and mold had become a problem in the 100-year-old building, which has been vacant for several years.

While the supervisors did adopt a resolution approving the use of the funds as lost revenue to spend on government services, the actual decision on what those funds will be spent on will need to wait.

Sturgell said any spending that would be done yet in Fiscal Year 2022 would need to be part of a budget amendment to cover additional expenses she has been compiling from various county departments.

The funds must be allocated by 2025, officials said.

In other action, Louisa County Emergency Management Agency (LCEMA) Coordinator Brian Hall updated the board on activities related to emergency management, E911 and safety.

He said an April 14 meeting had been held with the stakeholders concerned with the proposed rail merger of the Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) railroads.

According to previous reports, the merger will been an increase in the number of trains passing through Louisa County from about five to around 19 per day. He said representatives from Columbus Junction, Fredonia, Letts and LCEMA attended the meeting, along with a CP community relations and hazmat official and an Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) rail crossing manager.

That meeting was followed on April 19 with the second meeting of the Louisa Emergency Preparedness Committee (LEPC). Hall said that meeting focused on the current open window for public comment on the merger and grant funding.

He also reported a rail tank car incident training exercise would be held May 14 at the Louisa County Fairgrounds.

Under his E911 report, he said a grant had been submitted to help fund new 911 radio consoles at the county dispatch service, but if the grant failed, other funding options might be needed to the current aging units.

