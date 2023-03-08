WAPELLO — Meetings of the Louisa County Trail Council will be attended by two members of the Louisa County Conservation Board, who will then provide the board with updates on council activities and planning.

The Louisa County Conservation Board agreed during its regular monthly meeting on Monday to designate members Joellen Schantz and Elizabeth Kling to attend the council meetings, although if one or both cannot attend, other LCCB members may substitute for them.

Kling and Schantz said they had attended a recent council meeting and were surprised to learn that group was not just focused on the LCCB’s Hoover Nature Trail.

LCCB Executive Director Katie Hammond indicated countywide trails, including for side-by-sides and other utility vehicles, were a goal for the council. She said the council could work with individual property owners to accomplish trail development.

Schantz and Kling indicated they would plan to attend the upcoming trail council meeting in April.

In other action, the board approved a Fiscal Year budget amendment that will add $30,000 to the LCCB budget to cover building moving costs. The funds, which came from the county’s America Rescue Plan (ARP) allocation, were used to pay for a contractor to move a large horse shed and two small open sheds from property recently purchased by the Wapello Development Corporation to the LCCB’s maintenance shop site just west of Wapello.

The board also approved hiring Sarah Martinez as the county’s new naturalist. Martinez will replace Laura Semken, who resigned in February. In addition to approving the hire, the board also set her salary at $42,070.

Hammond said Martinez would not begin full-time until May but would begin working part-time in the meantime.

Bylaws revisions dealing with campground prices were also reviewed by the board and approved. The revisions will include the new $17 per campsite fee the board agreed to earlier this year.

Hammond also reported all the board’s campsites, with the exception of those at Flaming Prairie, are now able to be reserved. Campers can still stop by the board office and reserve a site, Hammond said.

In final action, the board tabled action on seeking new bids for the board’s agricultural ground at Indian Slough, Chinkapin Bluffs and Cairo Woods sites. The key issue holding up the bidding, which apparently was last conducted in 2009, was deciding how to handle food plots.

The board also agreed to include the food plot plantings in the lease but directed Hammond to establish specific guidelines and locations for the plots, to ensure prospective bidders are aware of that new lease provision.