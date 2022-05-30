Louisa County trail to proceed

WAPELLO — A solution proposed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors may have averted a potential funding problem for a planned trail between Columbus Junction and Columbus City.

Louisa County Engineer Adam Shutt has been spearheading the project, which involves asphalting a shoulder of County Road (CR) X17 and 145th Street, and told the supervisors that grant and other funding for the trail had come up short.

Shutt said bidding on the project had been completed, and the preliminary low bid was around $259,000. A $133,000 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) has been awarded to the project, and the city of Columbus Junction has earmarked another $100,000 from its Roundy Fund to help cover the cost.

Initially, Shutt wondered if the supervisors wanted to commit county funding to cover the remaining $26,000, but the supervisors quickly nixed that idea.

However, Supervisor Brad Quigley then recalled that extensive concrete work was planned for a curve on CR X17 just outside Columbus City. Apparently, the work is needed to provide protection from truck and other traffic running off the roadway at that location.

“If we took that part, what would it take off?” he asked Shutt.

Shutt said that portion of the project was around $16,000, which would reduce the funding deficit to around $10,000.

“I’ve always said that corner is terrible and that should be all ours,” Quigley said, and the other supervisors agreed.

Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston said if the funding deficit was cut to $10,000, he felt Columbus Junction or its other trail partners could find the needed funds.

“We can probably scrounge that,” he suggested.

With the funding problem potentially solved, Shutt said he would formally present the project bids to the supervisors at its next meeting for action. He also said he would investigate and determine if the added county share would come from Farm to Market or local funding.

A late start date of October is set for the project.

In addition to the trail project, Shutt also updated the board on other activities involving the secondary-roads department. He reported the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) was monitoring a site on Iowa Highway 92 where a hillslide had forced the state in 2019 to close the roadway for several months while repairs were made.

Shutt said the state was only monitoring the area for now, but Supervisor Chris Ball said the threat of a closure was significant because of planned resurfacing work on Iowa Highway 78.

He said if both state highways were closed, there would no longer be any (state) east/west roadways open between Burlington and Muscatine.

Shutt indicated he would keep the supervisors updated on the Highway 92 situation.

Shutt also said a bridge replacement project on County Road G28 would be delayed about one week after he realized a planned tractorcade route would use the road.

He said the delay actually would benefit the contractor, who could use the additional time to mobilize equipment.

Louisa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Coordinator Brian Hall also mentioned the tractorcade in his monthly update for his EMA, E911 and safety activities.

Hall said the procession, which could have several hundred units, had planned to go through Letts, but he had warned organizers that trains could lead to blocked roads for up 30 minutes at the town.

Shortly after his warning, organizers had traveled the route and were caught by a train. Hall said the route had now been changed.

