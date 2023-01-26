Louisa County's ambulance services operating with a shortfall

WAPELLO — Louisa County’s three ambulance services appear to be reaching a critical point in their financial health, with representatives of the two largest services in the county meeting Tuesday with the county board of supervisors to discuss funding issues.

The supervisors first met with Columbus Junction Mayor Mark Huston and council member Hal Prior to review the Louisa County Ambulance Service’s profit/loss statement and other financial and call response data from the city-operated service.

Highlighting the discussion was the service’s continued cash flow problem, which began shortly after the city assumed the previously private, nonprofit operation on Jan. 1, 2022. Huston met with the supervisors last July to explain the cash flow problem was partially caused by a delay in being approved for medical insurance payments, including Medicare. Staffing and other issues were apparently other contributing issues.

The county had agreed to assist with the problem by approving a $150,000 loan to the city to cover expenses until the insurance payments started flowing.

According to the latest cash balance provided at Tuesday’s meeting, the service is still operating with a $168,313 shortfall, although both Huston and Prior said over the last several months, insurance payments had improved.

“We’re starting to catch up,” Prior told the supervisors and around a dozen others who attended the meeting.

However, the other contributing factors, such as the need to have four full-time staff, has continued to upset the service’s cash balance, the two indicated. Huston was not optimistic the problem could be solved without a major re-alignment of the county’s ambulance services.

“The county should be running all the ambulance services,” he suggested to the board, acknowledging Columbus Junction could be forced to shut down the LCAS if the financial conditions did not improve.

Meanwhile, several representatives for the Wapello Community Ambulance Service also attended the supervisors meeting and requested a $28,238 increase in the $37,506 subsidy the county currently provides.

Wapello Mayor pro-tem Brett Shafer presented the request to the supervisors, explaining the volunteer-based WCAS, which has two full-time staff, had seen a significant jump in calls over the past six years.

According to Shafer’s report, the ambulance service, which was acquired by the city in 2018, handled 405 calls in 2016. Based on the subsidy at that time, the cost per call was $85.20.

Shafer tagged inflation at 23.66% between 2016 and now; and if the old subsidy was adjusted for that increase, it would put the annual subsidy at $65,744. His report also calculated the cost per call using current numbers and showed the WCAS was now receiving $60.10 per call for the 624 calls it handled in 2022.

Overhanging both discussions was the approval by the supervisors in December of a resolution identifying ambulances as essential services in the county. That designation will allow the county to seek voter approval to levy a tax to support those services, but an advisory council must first be appointed to set the referendum parameters.

The supervisors agreed to continue moving forward with appointing the council, but did not set any deadlines.

In other action, the supervisors:

Approved a resolution setting the elected officials’ Fiscal Year 2024 salaries

Met with Oakville Mayor Benita Grooms and Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner to discuss Oakville’s law enforcement payments

Began meeting with county department heads to discuss FY 24 budget proposals.

