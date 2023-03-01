MUSCATINE – The body of a Muscatine man who was reported missing in January has been found on the Iowa side of Lock & Dam 17, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to Investigator Kary Conger, the identity of the subject has been confirmed to be Jack Edward Hall. He had been reported missing on Jan. 5 by family and had been last seen heading for the Muscatine riverfront on Jan. 3. She said there was no obvious signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected.