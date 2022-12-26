Louisa EMS declared essential service; some disagreed on reach of advisor council

WAPELLO — Louisa County essential services will now include emergency medical services, following action by the county board of supervisors during its regular weekly meeting Dec. 20.

The board unanimously approved a resolution identifying EMS as essential services after holding the third and final public hearing on the issue. Unlike the earlier pair of public hearings that drew no public comments, several people sat in on the final public hearing.

However, most were affiliated with local ambulance services and appeared to have attended the supervisors’ meeting to participate in the next phase of the essential services designation process.

That phase includes establishing an advisor council, whose members will be appointed by the supervisors.

Initially, there was some confusion over the expectations for the council, with supervisor Brad Quigley suggesting a more expanded role for the group.

“(It) will structure (county EMS),” he said.

That could mean making decisions on funding, determining how the current ambulance services could work together – either as the three separate services they are now or through a central location – and other details.

However, that vision for the advisory council was not endorsed by others.

Supervisor Randy Griffin said he thought the council’s primary responsibility was coming up with the cost needed to fund ambulance services in the county.

That cost could then be used to educate county voters in preparation for a property tax/income tax referendum that would be held to provide a stable funding source for the services.

Supervisor-elect Shawn Maine and several others agreed.

Grandview Fire Chief Dan Conry, who also serves on the Louisa County Ambulance Service, said the legislation that allowed EMS services to be designated essential services described the council’s responsibilities.

“The advisory board is made up to find out first what are the needs of the services in the county; and then two, to put a dollar amount on that,” he said, suggesting that also meant determining how long the tax would be needed to obtain that amount of revenue.

Conry’s assessment appeared to match what most of the group felt were the council’s duties.

After settling that question, the group then discussed the council’s composition. Eventually, it was determined the council should have five members and be gender-balanced. The members would include one each to represent the services and/or communities they served, one supervisor and one at-large member to represent the public.

No date was announced for finalizing the selections. However, the supervisors indicated the process needed to precede relatively quickly, so the council could begin its work and efforts started to educate the public on the need for the tax.

Members at the meeting also reminded each other if the tax was approved, it would not begin generating any revenue for probably over a year. Any tax referendum would require 60 percent approval from voters to be established.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Approved the Columbus Gazette, Wapello Republican and Morning Sun News-Herald as official publications;

• Approved a slightly revised memorandum of understanding with the Iowa Department of Transportation for licensing services through the Louisa County Treasurer’s office;

• Received departmental updates from conservation board executive director Katie Hammond; and general assistance director Cyndi Mears;

• Approved the re-appointment of Elizabeth Kling to the conservation board;

• Agreed to earmark $35,000 of the county’s share of opioid settlement funds for safety and drug testing equipment that would be used by law enforcement officers in the county;

• Approved $207,350 in claims.