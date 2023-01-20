Louisa makes offer; negotiations begin

WAPELLO — Louisa County and its two union bargaining units will need to negotiate a 13% difference in salary proposals, in addition to other provisions, according to the county’s initial proposal that was presented Tuesday to the bargaining units.

In its proposal, the county offered a 2% across-the-board increase to the secondary roads department and county sheriff employee’s bargaining units. In their initial proposals that were presented to the county in November, the two units had each proposed a 15% salary increase.

In addition to the salary proposal, the two units had also presented several other provisions.

The secondary roads workers proposed an increase in the number of casual days from four to five and a one-year contract, unless the two sides mutually agree to a longer term.

The union employees in the sheriff’s office included a 15% insurance contribution from the county, a $250 longevity increase per step and county identification that longevity will begin on the start date of the employee, regardless if the employee is part-time or full-time.

The sheriff’s office workers also proposed several language changes in their contract.

In its response to the secondary roads, the county offered to amend its vacation policy but declined other proposals the union had identified.

The county also declined several of the proposals listed in the sheriff’s office employees’ proposal but also agreed to amend its vacation policy, and its insurance program, with employees covering 25% of the monthly single or family premium cost; agreed to a 14-day schedule posting for work hours and overtime; and declined the remaining provisions of the union’s proposal.

The two sides began negotiations following the presentation of the county’s proposal.