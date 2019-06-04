LETTS — Louisa-Muscatine has announced its 2019 scholarships and awards:
- Dylan Allison, Honor Grad 3.0+
- Nicolas Bartenhagen, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Best of Show Southeast Iowa Art Show, Honor Grad 3.0+
- Erin Bramble, MCC Foundations - "Alumni" Scholarship, MCC Foundations - "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
- Phoebe Brant, Grandview-Letts Lions Scholarship, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
- Trenton Brewer, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+
- Cody Calvelage, Letts United Methodist & Letts Community Scholarship, Bernie Saggau Award, Honor Grad 3.0+
- Karson Cantrell, L-M Athletic Boosters Scholarship, Mount Mercy University - Founder's Award, Mount Mercy University - Scholarship Day, Mount Mercy University - Baseball Scholarship, Silver Cord Award Award, Edward H Bitzer American Legion Post 27 Family Scholarship
- Tyler Carter, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Austin Connolly, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+
- Kylea Estabrook, Tri T Scholarship, MCC Foundations "Sandy" Scholarship, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award Award
- Emma Freyermuth, Gerdau Scholarship, L-M Education Association Grant, Washington State Bank Scholarship, National Council on Youth Leadership Scholarship, Fruitland Lions Club Scholarship, Fruitland Community Scholarship, L-M Student Council Award, Monmouth College - Dean's Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award
- Alexia Fulcher, Honor Grad 3.0+
- Clay Giberson, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Tyler Hansen, Elevate Scholarship, Masonic Temple Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Kathleen Hearn, MidAmerican Energy Scholarship, Letts United Methodist & Letts Community Scholarship, Iowa Character Award Finalist, Golida Lintner Scholarship, L-M Student Council Award, University of Iowa - Iowa Scholars Award, Honors Program at University of Iowa, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award
- Mallory Hohenadel, Temp Associates / RJK Scholarship, MCC "President's" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
- Isabella Johnson, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, Bishop Trust Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine PTO Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Megan Keniston, UNI - Distinguished Scholars Award, Honors Program at UNI, High Honor Grad 3.5+
- Will Kiesewetter, Iowa Angus Auxiliary Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine PTO Scholarship, DMACC Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholarship, Eastern Iowa Angus Association Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine FFA Alumni Scholarship, Eastern Iowa Light & Power Scholarship
- Kaitlyn Koppe, Grandview-Letts Lions Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+, Silver Cord Award, Southeastern Community College Softball Scholarship
- Danielle Krogstad, Eastern Iowa Light & Power Scholarship, MCC Foundations "Worst-Braun" Scholarship, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
- Kalli Leach, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, PTK Honor Society at MCC, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award
- Rochelle Longstreth, Ralph Kirchner - MSWCD Scholarship, Fruitland Community Scholarship, McGill Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Honor Grad 3.0+, Silver Cord Award
- Sarah Martinez, L-M Athletic Boosters Scholarship, zaak Walton League of Wapello Scholarship, Iowa State University True Scholar Award, Iowa State University John & Thelma McColm Scholarship, Iowa State University Honors Program, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award, L-M Music Boosters Scholarship
- Madison Mashek, Hy-Vee Scholarship, Fruitland Community Scholarship, Graceland University - President's Merit Scholarship, Graceland University - Scholar Award, Graceland Univeristy - Vocal Music Scholarship, Graceland University - Men's Wrestling Scholarship (Manager), Honors Program at Graceland University, Superior Academic Grad 4.0+, Governor's Scholar Recognition Award, LM Music Boosters Scholarship, Trinity Muscatine Scholarship
- Julia Maylone, MCC Foundations "Cory" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+
- Meagan Miller, Iowa State Bar Citizenship Award (Louisa County), Francis and Pat Carroll Scholarship, Iowa State University True Scholar Award, Iowa State Univesity Dorothy A Wyant Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award, L-M Music Boosters Scholarship
- Brandan Mullink, MCC Culinary/Merrill Hotel Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Trinity Newcomb, Tri T Scholarship, Betty Houseman Scholarship
- Stephanie Pace, Muscatine Pilot Club Scholarship, Tri T Scholarship, Bishop Trust Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine PTO Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Lindsey Pfeiffer, Lindsey Bishop Trust Scholarship, ICCC - Technical Theater Scholarship, ICCC- Criminal Justice Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+
- Darrian Plowman, Bishop Trust Scholarship
- Mariah Pugh, L-M Education Association Grant, Warth Insurance Scholarship, Iowa, A Place to Grow Scholarship, National Council on Youth Leadership Scholarship, Louisa County 4H Foundation Scholarship, Fruitland Community Scholarship, L-M Athletic Boosters Scholarship, National FFA - John Deere Dealer Scholarship, Louisa County Fair Queen Scholarship, Coe College Iowa Kohawk Award, Coe College Impact Award, Coe College Trustee Scholarship, Coe College Crimson Award, Superior Academic Grad 4.0+, Silver Cord Award, Illinois Youth Mentoring Health Scholarship, Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine FFA Alumni Scholarship
- Caleb Schierkolk, Honor Grad 3.0+
- Stephenee Schwandke, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Donavon Serrano, Midwest Technical Institute Scholarship
- Sophia Sneddon, Ascentra Scholarship, LM Athletic Boosters Scholarship, Iowa State University True Scholar Award, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award, L-M Music Boosters Scholarship
- Annette Solis, MCC Foundations "Julia Elizabeth" Scholarship, MCC Foundations "Healy" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
- Cheyenne Stalkfleet, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Mara Starkweather, Muscatine Tri T Scholarship
- Emily Tompkins, Tri T Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+, Impact Award - Mississippi Regional Blood Center
- Kaitlin Tompkins, Tri T Scholarship
- Thomas Tucker, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Keatyn Velez, Master Gardener Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine PTO Scholarship
- Austin Wanfalt, Midwest Technical Institute Scholarship
- Teraney Williams, Honor Grad 3.0+, Bishop Trust Scholarship, Central College Presidential Scholarship, Central College Journey Scholarship, Central College Spanish Award
- Seth Wilson, Bishop Trust Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
- Alex Yerington, Kirkwood Scholarship
