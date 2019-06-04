{{featured_button_text}}
L-M high graduation

Louisa-Muscatine High School seniors wait as their classmates file into the gymnasium Sunday, May 22, 2016 for graduation.

 PEGGY SENZARINO/MUSCATINE JOURNAL

LETTS — Louisa-Muscatine has announced its 2019 scholarships and awards: 

  • Dylan Allison, Honor Grad 3.0+
  • Nicolas Bartenhagen, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Best of Show Southeast Iowa Art Show, Honor Grad 3.0+
  • Erin Bramble, MCC Foundations - "Alumni" Scholarship, MCC Foundations - "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
  • Phoebe Brant, Grandview-Letts Lions Scholarship, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
  • Trenton Brewer, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+
  • Cody Calvelage, Letts United Methodist & Letts Community Scholarship, Bernie Saggau Award, Honor Grad 3.0+
  • Karson Cantrell, L-M Athletic Boosters Scholarship, Mount Mercy University - Founder's Award, Mount Mercy University - Scholarship Day, Mount Mercy University - Baseball Scholarship, Silver Cord Award Award, Edward H Bitzer American Legion Post 27 Family Scholarship
  • Tyler Carter, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Austin Connolly, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+
  • Kylea Estabrook, Tri T Scholarship, MCC Foundations "Sandy" Scholarship, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award Award
  • Emma Freyermuth, Gerdau Scholarship, L-M Education Association Grant, Washington State Bank Scholarship, National Council on Youth Leadership Scholarship, Fruitland Lions Club Scholarship, Fruitland Community Scholarship, L-M Student Council Award, Monmouth College - Dean's Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award
  • Alexia Fulcher, Honor Grad 3.0+
  • Clay Giberson, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Tyler Hansen, Elevate Scholarship, Masonic Temple Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Kathleen Hearn, MidAmerican Energy Scholarship, Letts United Methodist & Letts Community Scholarship, Iowa Character Award Finalist, Golida Lintner Scholarship, L-M Student Council Award, University of Iowa - Iowa Scholars Award, Honors Program at University of Iowa, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award
  • Mallory Hohenadel, Temp Associates / RJK Scholarship, MCC "President's" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
  • Isabella Johnson, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, Bishop Trust Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine PTO Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Megan Keniston, UNI - Distinguished Scholars Award, Honors Program at UNI, High Honor Grad 3.5+
  • Will Kiesewetter, Iowa Angus Auxiliary Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine PTO Scholarship, DMACC Mark Pearson FFA Leadership Scholarship, Eastern Iowa Angus Association Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine FFA Alumni Scholarship, Eastern Iowa Light & Power Scholarship
  • Kaitlyn Koppe, Grandview-Letts Lions Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+, Silver Cord Award, Southeastern Community College Softball Scholarship
  • Danielle Krogstad, Eastern Iowa Light & Power Scholarship, MCC Foundations "Worst-Braun" Scholarship, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
  • Kalli Leach, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, PTK Honor Society at MCC, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award
  • Rochelle Longstreth, Ralph Kirchner - MSWCD Scholarship, Fruitland Community Scholarship, McGill Scholarship, American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award, Honor Grad 3.0+, Silver Cord Award
  • Sarah Martinez, L-M Athletic Boosters Scholarship, zaak Walton League of Wapello Scholarship, Iowa State University True Scholar Award, Iowa State University John & Thelma McColm Scholarship, Iowa State University Honors Program, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award, L-M Music Boosters Scholarship
  • Madison Mashek, Hy-Vee Scholarship, Fruitland Community Scholarship, Graceland University - President's Merit Scholarship, Graceland University - Scholar Award, Graceland Univeristy - Vocal Music Scholarship, Graceland University - Men's Wrestling Scholarship (Manager), Honors Program at Graceland University, Superior Academic Grad 4.0+, Governor's Scholar Recognition Award, LM Music Boosters Scholarship, Trinity Muscatine Scholarship
  • Julia Maylone, MCC Foundations "Cory" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+
  • Meagan Miller, Iowa State Bar Citizenship Award (Louisa County), Francis and Pat Carroll Scholarship, Iowa State University True Scholar Award, Iowa State Univesity Dorothy A Wyant Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award, L-M Music Boosters Scholarship
  • Brandan Mullink, MCC Culinary/Merrill Hotel Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Trinity Newcomb, Tri T Scholarship, Betty Houseman Scholarship
  • Stephanie Pace, Muscatine Pilot Club Scholarship, Tri T Scholarship, Bishop Trust Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine PTO Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Lindsey Pfeiffer, Lindsey Bishop Trust Scholarship, ICCC - Technical Theater Scholarship, ICCC- Criminal Justice Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+
  • Darrian Plowman, Bishop Trust Scholarship
  • Mariah Pugh, L-M Education Association Grant, Warth Insurance Scholarship, Iowa, A Place to Grow Scholarship, National Council on Youth Leadership Scholarship, Louisa County 4H Foundation Scholarship, Fruitland Community Scholarship, L-M Athletic Boosters Scholarship, National FFA - John Deere Dealer Scholarship, Louisa County Fair Queen Scholarship, Coe College Iowa Kohawk Award, Coe College Impact Award, Coe College Trustee Scholarship, Coe College Crimson Award, Superior Academic Grad 4.0+, Silver Cord Award, Illinois Youth Mentoring Health Scholarship, Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine FFA Alumni Scholarship
  • Caleb Schierkolk, Honor Grad 3.0+
  • Stephenee Schwandke, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Donavon Serrano, Midwest Technical Institute Scholarship
  • Sophia Sneddon, Ascentra Scholarship, LM Athletic Boosters Scholarship, Iowa State University True Scholar Award, High Honor Grad 3.5+, Silver Cord Award, L-M Music Boosters Scholarship
  • Annette Solis, MCC Foundations "Julia Elizabeth" Scholarship, MCC Foundations "Healy" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship, High Honor Grad 3.5+
  • Cheyenne Stalkfleet, MCC Foundations "C" Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Mara Starkweather, Muscatine Tri T Scholarship
  • Emily Tompkins, Tri T Scholarship, Honor Grad 3.0+, Impact Award - Mississippi Regional Blood Center
  • Kaitlin Tompkins, Tri T Scholarship
  • Thomas Tucker, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Keatyn Velez, Master Gardener Scholarship, Louisa-Muscatine PTO Scholarship
  • Austin Wanfalt, Midwest Technical Institute Scholarship
  • Teraney Williams, Honor Grad 3.0+, Bishop Trust Scholarship, Central College Presidential Scholarship, Central College Journey Scholarship, Central College Spanish Award
  • Seth Wilson, Bishop Trust Scholarship, MCC "Connections" Scholarship
  • Alex Yerington, Kirkwood Scholarship
