Louisa-Muscatine High School: Class of 2020 graduates will have drive-up ceremony

With this type of ceremony, students — while still social distancing themselves — will still be able to walk across a stage to receive their diplomas. As for the audience, they would be sitting in parked cars. However, depending on when the event ends up happening and what social distancing measures are in place when it happens, there may be open green space for guests to sit on as well during the ceremony.

While the school is moving forward with this plan, there are details that will need to be worked out. L-M is also working on a back-up plan in case the drive-in ceremony doesn’t happen. “We always have a back-up plan in reference to everything,” Sickle said. “We definitely aren’t going to put all of our eggs in one basket.” Still, he was confident that there would be some sort of graduation ceremony in the summer, even if its format isn’t yet a guarantee.

As for the other senior tradition, Prom, Sickle said that it was postponed indefinitely. While the event most likely won’t happen, he added that they are ‘leaving open the possibility’ due to how unpredictable the COVID situation is and haven’t ruled anything out yet.

Sickle said that he and the staff at all L-M’s schools are missing their students. “In particular the seniors, because we know we won’t see them again this fall. In general, I just want them to know that we’re proud of them, and that we hope this pandemic challenge will ultimately serve as a learning experience as we face other challenge as adults. Remember, you’re Falcon Strong!”

