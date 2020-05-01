Louisa-Muscatine High School: Class of 2020 graduates will have drive-up ceremony

LOUISA-MUSCATINE —After speaking with their graduating class of 2020, Louisa-Muscatine High School is taking a unique approach to graduation this year.
Wednesday night, L-M High School Principal Chris Parkhurst and Superintendent Mike Van Sickle met with about a third of this year’s senior students through Zoom to discuss different options for their commencement ceremony this year.
“We had looked at a lot of different considerations for graduation,” Sickle said. “It was most evident that they wanted to do at least something for the occasion.”
They all also had to keep in mind that many students would be going into military services after they graduated and time was of the essence, meaning that waiting until July to see if restrictions would loosen enough for a traditional ceremony to be possible wasn’t a popular option.
“There were a lot of different thoughts being voiced in terms of virtual ceremonies, different venues and social distancing strategies — all of those were talked about.” One idea that was pushed forward was a drive-in style graduation ceremony, and after some discussion, the seniors who attended the Zoom meeting reached a consensus, deciding that this was the best alternative out of all the options discussed.
To accomplish this drive-in ceremony, both Sickle and Parkhurst are working with an Iowa-based multi-media company that will provide staging as well as large screens, and FM transmitter and livestreaming options for the event. Currently, they are looking a date that will either be in late May, June or possibly July, depending on availability.
With this type of ceremony, students — while still social distancing themselves — will still be able to walk across a stage to receive their diplomas. As for the audience, they would be sitting in parked cars. However, depending on when the event ends up happening and what social distancing measures are in place when it happens, there may be open green space for guests to sit on as well during the ceremony.
While the school is moving forward with this plan, there are details that will need to be worked out. L-M is also working on a back-up plan in case the drive-in ceremony doesn’t happen. “We always have a back-up plan in reference to everything,” Sickle said. “We definitely aren’t going to put all of our eggs in one basket.” Still, he was confident that there would be some sort of graduation ceremony in the summer, even if its format isn’t yet a guarantee.
As for the other senior tradition, Prom, Sickle said that it was postponed indefinitely. While the event most likely won’t happen, he added that they are ‘leaving open the possibility’ due to how unpredictable the COVID situation is and haven’t ruled anything out yet.
Sickle said that he and the staff at all L-M’s schools are missing their students. “In particular the seniors, because we know we won’t see them again this fall. In general, I just want them to know that we’re proud of them, and that we hope this pandemic challenge will ultimately serve as a learning experience as we face other challenge as adults. Remember, you’re Falcon Strong!”
